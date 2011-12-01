HARMAN’s Soundcraft Studer Announces Open House Session in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee – HARMAN’s Soundcraft Studer has announced that it is hosting an Open House on Monday, December 5 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Open House session will take place in HARMAN’S 73-foot-long Soundcraft Studer truck at the offices of M&L Sound, with support from Vision2 Marketing, HARMAN’s regional rep.

The Open House session will feature hands-on sessions with Soundcraft and Studer digital audio consoles. Specific products include the Soundcraft Vi1 and Si Compact and Studer Vista 9 and Vista 5 M2-22 consoles, covering applications ranging from live sound in touring, theater and club installations to radio and TV broadcast.

“The Open House session is a great opportunity for anyone in the Knoxville area to learn more about Soundcraft and Studer products and spend some time with fellow audiophiles and console specialists,” said Katy Templeman-Holmes of Soundcraft Studer. “Everyone is welcome to attend!”

M&L Sound is located at 1410 East Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.

http://g.co/maps/z7brw

For more information, please call 818.920.3295.

