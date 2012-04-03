Pixelmetrix to unveil OTT Media Grinder

At NAB2012, Pixelmetrix will unveil its new OTT Media Grinder (OMG), a comprehensive system for validation of over-the-top delivery infrastructure.

The OMG enables operators to qualify and periodically audit OTT service quality by simultaneously emulating thousands of OTT clients, generating large amounts of OTT transaction traffic into the network.

The OMG simulates thousands of OTT clients, such as the iPhone and iPad, with multiple user-defined behaviors.

To quantify the unique QoS/QoE performance factors for OTT, Pixelmetrix has developed the comprehensive VideoMargin metrics, which give complete insight into the OTT delivery. Measuring network, HTTP and video layer performance, the even VideoMargin parameters measure each aspect of the delivery domain.

