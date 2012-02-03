Anthony Wilkins Appointed as RTW's International Sales Manager

Wilkins’ Extensive Experience in Broadcast and Pro Audio Sales will Bring Continuous Development of RTW’s Presence in the US and International Markets

COLOGNE, GERMANY, 2 February 2012 — RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices for studio recording and radio and TV broadcast applications, , has appointed Anthony Wilkins as the company’s new International Sales Manager. Wilkins is an English native speaker and has lived and worked in Great Britain, Switzerland, Germany and Ireland. His main role will be to control and coordinate RTW’s international sales from the corporate headquarters at Cologne.

Wilkins has more than 25 years of experience in the Pro Audio industry and is currently completing his MBA. He has previously worked for Sony, Analog Devices, DTS and most recently for Linear Acoustic. He is also a member of the EBU P/Loud group, which is in charge of developing the R128 loudness standard; the AES and the IEEE.

“We are very glad that Anthony Wilkins has joined our team and proud to have gained a sales expert with an in-depth understanding of the international broadcast and pro-audio markets,” says Mahmoud Chatah, RTW director of marketing and sales. “Wilkins will significantly increase our brand visibility in the international key markets. In taking over those critical tasks, he will allow me to focus on strategic alignment of RTW’s marketing.”

“I am determined to strengthen RTW’s global sales with effective measures and extensive travel,” adds Wilkins. “Further development of the important US market is my primary objective.”

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 40 years of experience in designing, producing, and marketing advanced recording-studio systems. The company focuses its business on peak meters and audio vectorscopes that are in use in the leading recording studios as well as by radio and TV broadcasters worldwide. The current product portfolio includes the TouchMonitor range, a new series of tools for visual signal analysis, loudness metering, and more. TouchMonitors combine highest flexibility and modularity with an intuitive user interface and touchscreen-based multichannel-analysis features, integrating exceptional surround-signal visualization using the unique and groundbreaking Surround Sound Analyzer. In June 2008, RTW was certified for the internationally accepted DIN EN ISO 9001:2000 quality-management standard.

For more information, visit www.rtw.de or www.facebook.com/rtw.de, or call +49 221 709130.