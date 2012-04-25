Dx2 Broadcast to Represent ViewZ Monitors in The South Central United States

Anaheim, CA – ViewZ, a subsidiary of Orion Technology and a leading OEM manufacturer and international supplier to the professional television industry, today announced the appointment of Texas-based Dx2 Broadcast to represent the company's line of professional broadcast monitoring products in the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. Dx2 will also assist ViewZ with sales and marketing on a national basis. The announcement was made by Larry Enroth, ViewZ's director of sales for broadcast and post-production, from their U.S. headquarters in Anaheim, CA.

Dx2 will represent the full line of ViewZ's professional monitors, including popular sizes of portable and viewfinder displays for production, reference monitors for studio or post-production, and multi-viewers for the control room. All support 3G with ultra-wide dynamic range, feature 12-bit processed backlit LED illumination and come with a two-year factory warranty. Details at www.ViewZUSA.com

"We are extremely pleased to welcome the Dx2 Broadcast team to our growing distribution network and look forward to a long, mutually beneficial partnership," said Enroth. Dx2 pair two seasoned media industry experts: David Roberts brings 30 years of experience as an engineer, producer/director, technical writer and manufacturer's representative; David Gerety is close behind with 29 years of sales and marketing in radio and television at both the local and enterprise-level. "Having the endorsement of respected industry veterans is significant for ViewZ in the highly competitive broadcast and post-production marketplace," Enroth concluded.

About ViewZ

ViewZ, an established OEM manufacturer of professional-grade LCD and LED monitors, is a subsidiary of Orion Technology, a leading Korean manufacturer of image display solutions with operations in Asia, Europe and North America. The company offers a comprehensive range of high quality monitoring products used in transportation, security, medical, educational, industrial, military and other professional applications. ViewZ is committed to technology leadership with affordable cutting-edge designs, advanced features and exceptional reliability. The office in Anaheim, CA manages sales, distribution and technical support to customers in the Americas. For details, please visit: www.ViewZUSA.com

About Dx2 Broadcast

Based in Dallas, TX, Dx2 Broadcast is an elite rep firm catering to broadcast and professional clients through a trusted network of dealers. Partners David Roberts and David Gerety are technology and marketing veterans with extensive radio, television and media production expertise. For details, please visit www.Dx2Broadcast.com

ViewZ contact: Larry Enroth

+1-714-630-3380 / larry@viewzusa.com

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

+1-845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmooncomm.com