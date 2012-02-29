Grass Valley to add AVCHD, H.264 file playback to K2 Summit media server

At the NAB 2012 Show, Grass Valley will unveil new features and functionality for its K2 Summit media server platform aimed at making it more flexible, while supporting next-generation, tightly integrated file-based workflows for playout and production applications.

Support for AVCHD and H.264 file playback and as proxy encoding that can be recorded and streamed over a network are among the new features.

These new features are incorporated into the K2 Summit 3G server and represent the next step in the migration of the platform to support Grass Valley’s STRATUS Media Workflow Application Framework software.

The new server architecture has all of the core services that allow users to perform control and asset management tasks through an IT-centric service oriented architecture (SOA) layer.

Through a software update that will be available later this year, the new K2 Summit 3G server will become 3Gb/s (1080p50/60) capable. To handle the extra data of 3G signals, 7.2TB of storage capacity is available as an option.

See Grass Valley at 2012 NAB Show booth SL106.