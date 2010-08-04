Ross Video Introduces an Online openGear Frame Configuration Tool

News Release

Iroquois, Ontario, Canada – August 4, 2010 – Ross Video releases an online frame configuration tool designed to configure a Ross openGear frame with Ross terminal equipment products and accessories.

The configuration tool provides a drag and drop interface with product descriptions, rear I/O images and block diagrams available in one convenient, user-friendly tool.

“The configuration tool is an easy way for our customers to go online, investigate openGear and build a frame to their needs,” said Eric Goodmurphy, RossGear Marketing Product Manager, Ross Video. “The customer simply selects the Ross product and drags the rear module to an available slot in the frame. A downloadable PDF file is created for each configured frame, offering an image of the frame’s rear I/O modules and a summary of products and accessories selected for the frame. It’s that simple.”

Customer’s have the choice to send their configurations directly to Ross Video for a quote or save it by creating a project account with the click of a button. Saved configurations can be recalled at a later date for additions and changes.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross' award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship.

