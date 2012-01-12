Sound Devices Hosts PIX Seminar At Los Angeles Film School

Attendees Get an In Depth Look into PIX Features, Functionality and Workflow

LOS ANGELES, JANUARY 12, 2012 — Sound Devices, experts in production sound and video products for field production, will host a PIX seminar at the Los Angeles Film School’s LAFS Theater on Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The presentation highlights Sound Devices’ new line of portable production video recorders, PIX 220 and PIX 240, and will explore the benefits of using an external recorder to acquire the highest quality picture and sound in the field.

With the increase in popularity of high-performance, portable external video recorders, along with Sound Devices’ recent introduction into this marketplace, the seminar will delve beyond the typical feature lists to highlight applications and usage of the product, from camera to post.

“We are excited to showcase the benefits and real-world functionality of PIX at the LA Film School,” says Paul Isaacs, technical development manager for Sound Devices. “A broader range of professional and DSLR-type cameras being used today has created a need for portable production video recorders. We are excited to further educate the industry on how to easily integrate our PIX recorders into their workflow.”

Sound Devices’ PIX 220 and PIX 240 connect to cameras with HDMI (plus SDI on the PIX 240) and record directly to QuickTime using Apple’s ProRes or Avid’s DNxHD codec. Since PIX recorders use ProRes and DNxHD, files recorded in the field can be used directly in post production, making the workflow simple and fast. The PIX 240 adds even more flexibility, with its time code and sync generator, simultaneous SDI and HDMI outputs, and hardware scalers. Both the PIX 220 and PIX 240 bring the company’s award-winning audio expertise and performance to their video products.

To RSVP for this event, register at http://www.sounddevices.com/pix-la/.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital recorders, portable video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering and acoustical test and measurement applications. The thirteen-year old company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.