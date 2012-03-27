GlobeCast to launch OTT platform

GlobeCast will feature solutions multiplatform delivery with the theme of “any time, any screen, anywhere” at the 2012 NAB Show.

The company will announce the launch of a new over-the-top (OTT) platform in the Americas, display a streaming Web TV service, and highlight its solutions for global satellite and fiber delivery.

The company also will highlight the expansion of its commercial footprint in the Americas, with a dedicated Latin American sales team now in place. GlobeCast will exhibit alongside its sister company NETIA.

See GlobeCast at 2012 NAB Show booth SU812.