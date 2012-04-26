Christie and RealD Debut Brightest Commercially Available 3D Dual Projection System at CinemaCon

Christie Duo™ combined with the new RealD XL-DP Cinema System today to project Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Sneak Peek” of The Hobbit in 3D, presented at High Frame Rates (HFR) of 48 frames per second, achieving an unprecedented combination of uniformity and brightness. Christie®, a global visual technology company, and RealD, a leading global licensor of 3D technologies, powered today’s major studio presentation in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

In the setup for this presentation, projection engineers calibrated the system using brightness measurements taken towards the edges of the screen, rather than at the center. The abundance of light available allowed the center brightness to be reduced considerably and still provided luminance measurements in excess of six foot lamberts (ft-L) across the better part of this massive 70-foot-wide screen. By combining the Christie Duo and the RealD XL-DP 3D Cinema System, exhibitors can actually achieve double the light output over the previous leading large format solutions, and at a significant overall value during regular, commercial movie showings.

“With the new RealD XL-DP Cinema System, there is a technical solution for achieving 3D brightness at 2D light levels on some of the largest movie theater screens in the world,” says Rod Archer, vice-president of Cinema Products, RealD. “RealD technology delivers twice the light of other 3D providers, allowing premium large format screens to demonstrate the true potential of digital 3D cinema with a lifelike and immersive 3D presentation without compromising brightness.”

Says Don Shaw, senior director, Christie’s Entertainment Solutions product management group: “Although it may seem too good to be true, the incredible experience delivered today by RealD and Christie was achieved on a silver screen, using Christie’s Pureformity Color™ Technology to ‘control’ the center brightness, allowing us to obtain the most uniform image possible across this large screen. Standard Christie Solaria® projectors, the Christie Duo integration kit and the RealD XL-DP Cinema System combined to achieve this industry first, which will present a compelling alternative to the more costly, but half as bright, offering from the current large-format market leader.”

The RealD XL-DP Cinema System is a pair of matched left and right eye polarizing filters featuring the patented XL light recovery technology. This Cinema System is designed for use on dual DLP projector installations on large screens, usually over 65 feet in width (20 meters). Early users of this combination of the XL-DP Cinema System and dual DLP projectors report 3D presentation brightness at 2D light levels on screens as large as 92 feet (28 meters).

Christie Duo and Christie Pureformity Color™ Technology Immerse Audiences in the Movies

Introduced in February, the Christie Duo is a new dual–projector integration kit intended to give exhibitors the ability to create and deliver their own, branded premium theater experience. The Christie Duo™ integration kit can be used with either 2K or 4K Christie Solaria® Series digital cinema projectors, purchased with new projectors or purchased as a standalone integration kit for Christie customers who already have Christie projectors. Christie Solaria® Series digital cinema projectors are the world’s best-selling, DCI-compliant digital cinema projectors, with close to 30,000 shipped and installed to date.

The integration kit features the choice of two configurations: a compact and convenient stacking system for 3D installations, or a new, innovative physical configuration that perfectly aligns every pixel on the screen for optimal 2D and 3D presentations. Coupled with automated features that easily calibrate, align and optimize the images from both Christie Solaria® Series 2K or 4K digital cinema projectors, Christie Duo delivers a completely seamless, premium movie experience for the world’s largest screens.

Pureformity Color™ Technology – a contraction of the words Pure and Uniformity – aptly describes Christie’s innovative ability to achieve optimal image color and brightness uniformity. While every Christie projector is built to exact DCI standards, every projection system has inherent color and brightness uniformity variations across the screen, especially towards the left and right hand edges. These effects can sometimes be exacerbated by certain screen materials and auditorium lighting conditions. Christie’s Pureformity Color™ Technology provides an unprecedented level of field optimization for these issues so that image quality perfection can easily be achieved across the whole screen.