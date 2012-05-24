HARMAN’s Studer Hosts Product Seminar in Jakarta

JARKARTA, Indonesia – Indonesian distributor for HARMAN’s Studer, PT. Kinarya Swarna Indonesia, recently organized a Studer product seminar for the radio broadcast industry. Held in the Sari Pan Pacific Hotel Jakarta on April 25, 2012 the seminar was attended by over 70 Indonesian broadcast professionals.

The Seminar showcased the Studer OnAir console range with a focus on the new Studer OnAir 1500 mixing console. The Studer OnAir 2500 mixing console was also displayed.

Studer Regional Sales Director, Keith Prestidge and Sales Engineer, Yee Tat Nam presented a technical overview of all Studer products. Digital radio system design was also covered with discussions covering audio networking and studio workflow and control connectivity.

“Modern radio control surfaces [mixing consoles] need to be highly ergonomic in design,” said Yee Tat Nam. “They also need the control connectivity to talk to other equipment in a way that ultimately makes it easier for the on air talent to perform without errors. Control surfaces, however, still must have access to all the sophisticated features should they be required. Studer has invested a lot of effort into the surface design to get both these aspects right.”

Studer, in conjunction with PT. Kinarya, has successfully supplied both standalone mixing consoles and integrated Studio–MCR systems in to several Indonesian radio stations including the RRI network, Woman Radio, Elshinta Radio and others. “We are very excited by the future prospects in Indonesia and look forward to designing innovate solutions for the Indonesian market,” Prestidge commented.

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets — supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon® and Mark Levinson®. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 13,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.3 billion for the twelve months ended March 31, 2012.