IABM opens U.S. office

The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers (IABM) has opened offices in California, as well as appointed Holly Cuellar as membership coordinator for North America.

The moves are intended to support members and IABM partners across North America, the association said.

Cuellar is the first point of contact for any IABM queries in North America and also will work closely with Joe Zaller, the IABM's market development officer for North America. The address of the new IABM office is: 826 Orange Ave., No. 488, Coronado, CA 92118.

See IABM art 2012 NAB Show booth N820.