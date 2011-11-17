ENENSYS ReFeree T2 to support Broadcasters DVB-T to DVB-T2 migration
DVB-T & DVB-T2 Measurement Receiver. Complete DVB-T DVB-T2 Analysis, from RF down to the Video.ReFeree T2 is now a cumulating DVB-T and DVB-T2 live reception with real-time analysis and recording. In addition to its DVB-T2 measurement capacity, the ReFeree T2 now allows to measure DVB-T parameters, RF, TPS, MIP and more. ENENSYS ReFeree T2 is the perfect companion tool for any engineer involved in DVB-T & DVB-T2. Thanks to its compact size Compact (21x15x3.5cm) and self-powered via USB2, the ReFeree T2 can be used in R&D labs, or in the field, at trials or deployment stages. More details about the product can be found on www.enensystest.com
