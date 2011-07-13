Triveni Digital's Ralph Bachofen to Address Transmission Monitoring Standards at SMPTE Australia 2011 Conference and Exposition

Presentation to Examine Successes and Lessons Learned in Implementation of DTV Monitoring

PRINCETON, N.J. -- July 11, 2011 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Ralph Bachofen, the company's vice president of sales and head of marketing, will present "Transmission Monitoring Standards Across Asia and Beyond: What Can Be Learned From the Success Stories?" at the SMPTE11 Conference & Exhibition in Sydney, Australia. Bachofen's presentation, scheduled for Thursday, July 21 at 11:30 a.m. in Room 2, will focus on the challenges of ensuring quality DTV delivery and describe how the SCTE-142 standard has helped operators to monitor these new services effectively and efficiently.

"As Asia's cable and broadcast industry shifted to DTV delivery, operators discovered how challenging standards-based monitoring can be," said Bachofen. "Although ETR 101-290, the standard used by DVB for transport stream error monitoring, simplified monitoring in the cable environment by identifying, classifying, and prioritizing transport stream error conditions, this approach hasn't completely addressed their needs. During my presentation at SMPTE11, I'll examine successful approaches to implementing comprehensive monitoring with the higher degree of granularity that's key to identifying error severities and prioritizing engineering resources to address urgent issues quickly."

Bachofen has more than 15 years of experience in voice and multimedia over Internet Protocol (IP), telecommunications, and the semiconductor business. He joined Triveni Digital from Conexant Systems, a semiconductor company driving broadband communications for the digital home. His professional career also includes senior technical and marketing roles at Siemens and Accelerated Networks, and his education includes an Executive Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in telecommunication technologies. Bachofen is a regular speaker at various industry conferences.

The SMPTE11 Conference & Exhibition, a premier event for the motion imaging and television engineering industries in the South East Asia region, runs July 19-22, 2011, at the Sydney Convention Centre.

