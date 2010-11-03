Discover Video and West Hartford TV Stream Election Coverage Live on Local TV

WALLINGFORD, CT – November 03, 2010 – Discover Video, LLC (www.discovervideo.com), a leader in video streaming and conferencing products and solutions, today announced that West Hartford Community Television (WHC-TV) streamed election night coverage from Democratic and Republican headquarters using Discover Video’s new mobile broadcasting system. The system provided DVD quality video and audio which was telecast live on the WHC-TV Channel 5 as well as the WHC-TV website.

“The Discover Video mobile broadcasting system allowed us to cover both political parties simultaneously” said Jennifer Evans, Executive Director, West Hartford Community TV. “In the past we taped the activities at both party headquarters,drove the tapes back and had volunteers running in at the last minute with interviews. Often, we were editing interviews past 1a.m. for telecast the next morning. Discover Video’s system gave us the ability to broadcast the party speeches and celebrations LIVE on TV and the Internet. This is the first time we’ve been able to go live from a location that’s not physically connected to town hall.”

Discover Video’s mobile broadcasting system utilizes the Discover Video Multimedia Encoder (DVME) software and DV Multimedia Decoder (DVMD). With the DVME software loaded on a laptop any event can be streamed live in HD or SD quality over cellular, WiFi, or wired networks. The DVME is ideal for broadcasters that need to deliver high quality video and audio from any location to any destination without using costly satellite networks.

“We are thrilled to enable WHC-TV to broadcast the election results live” said Rich Mavrogeanes, CEO, Discover Video. “Our technology is inexpensive and simple to use which makes it ideal for any community TV station to share any live event with its audience, wherever they are located.”

About Discover Video, LLC

Discover Video provides video streaming equipment and services to broadcasters, schools, corporations, and government. The products include video encoders, decoders, and transcoders, video conferencing systems, priority video alert systems, and mobile broadcasting kits. Discover Video’s customers include the US Army, Dow Chemical, State of Oregon, Florida Department of Transportation, State of Connecticut, Rutland Medical Center, New York State Armory, Touro College, Beacon City Schools and many Community TV stations. http://www.discovervideo.com

About West Hartford Community TV

West Hartford Community Television (WHC-TV) is a non-profit, public, education and government access station which telecasts on Channel 5 on the Comcast cable system in West Hartford, Channel 99 on AT&T U-verse and on the internet at www.whctv.org. WHC-TV provides an alternative to other cable and broadcast stations by presenting non-commercial, "homegrown" programming. Programming, live and taped, is produced by volunteers trained by WHC-TV's staff. WHC-TV provides an open forum for free speech, community dialogue, cultural exchange and artistic expression. http://www.whctv.org