Net Insight’s Nimbra MSR Platform Selected for Major Sporting Event

Net Insight wins orders from leading media service providers for major sports event in London

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – 30 March 2012, Net Insight, a leading provider of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, today announces that the company has received orders from several leading media service providers for connectivity between major broadcasters and the TV/media center of a major sports event in London this summer.

Net Insight will deliver the Nimbra MSR platform to handle video transport for several leading media service providers between major broadcasters and the media center. In conjunction to this sport event, the Nimbra platform will be used in remote production set-ups. Net Insight drives the trend towards remote production and workflows to facilitate increased efficiency and improved cost savings related to live sports production for broadcasters and media operators.

The requirements of the broadcasters vary to a large extent, something that Net Insight easily meet with its flexible platform for all the different media and IP formats as well as different link capabilities, including fiber, SDH and IP capacity. The Nimbra MSR platform’s inherent “service awareness” is important for guaranteeing full quality video and other mission-critical traffic for this important event.

The total value of these orders exceeds SEK 6 million. Deliveries take place during the first quarter of 2012.

“It is encouraging to note that when important sports events take place, Net Insight is a trusted vendor of many leading service providers of the world,” says Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO of Net Insight. ”We have received orders from several different customers related to the coming major event this summer.”

Previously, the Net Insight video transport solution has been used in large sporting event implementations such as the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver, FIFA in South Africa 2010, the 16th Asian Games 2010 in Guangzhou, the IAAF World Championships in Athletics 2011 in Korea, the Rugby World Cup 2011 in New Zealand and the FINA World Championship 2011 in China.

About Net Insight

Net Insight delivers the world’s most efficient and scalable transport solution for Broadcast and IP Media, Digital Terrestrial TV, Mobile TV and IPTV/CATV networks.

Net Insight products truly deliver 100 percent Quality of Service with three times improvement in utilization of bandwidth for a converged transport infrastructure. Net Insight’s Nimbra™ platform is the industry solution for video, voice and data, reducing operational costs by 50 percent and enhancing competitiveness in delivery of existing and new media services.

More than 150 world class customers run mission critical video services over Net Insight products in over 50 countries. Net Insight is quoted on the NASDAQ OMX, Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.netinsight.net

###