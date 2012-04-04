DVS to launch new VENICE broadcast server

DVS will launch its multichannel broadcast server VENICE in a new form-factor at the 2012 NAB Show.

In its 2U chassis, VENICE offers an extended feature set while having reduced its size by 50 percent. The DVS broadcast server also introduces new functions to enhance file-based broadcasting workflows, including support for various file formats, such as GXF, and codecs, such as H.264 AVC. VENICE integrates content into existing workflows and plays it out.

The new transwrapping engine as well as metadata editing for file or signal ingests further expand the broadcast server’s possibilities. VENICE now also features extended “read while write” capabilities when interplaying with Avid editing systems.

See DVS at 2012 NAB Show booth SL6815.