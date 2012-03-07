HARMAN’s Soundcraft Studer Appoints James Tunnicliffe as U.S. Field Support and Applications Engineer

NORTHRIDGE, California— HARMAN’s Soundcraft Studer has appointed James Tunnicliffe to the position of Field Support and Applications Engineer, covering the Eastern region of the United States. In this position, Tunnicliffe will be primarily responsible for providing service support and technical and operational training for the Studer product line as well as Soundcraft’s lineup of digital audio consoles.

Since September 2002, Tunnicliffe has worked for Euphonix as a Field Service Engineer and Product Specialist. In these positions, Tunnicliffe provided support for digital audio consoles in live, OB, broadcast post and music recording environments. Prior to his time with Euphonix, Tunnicliffe worked for Design FX Audio in Burbank, California and Westlake Audio in Hollywood.

“James Tunnicliffe is a perfect fit for the Soundcraft Studer team,” said Adrian Curtis, Senior Sales Director, HARMAN Mixing Group. “He has a deep understanding of the markets we serve and brings a tremendous level of technical expertise to the position. We are delighted to welcome James to the Soundcraft Studer family.”

“I look forward to supporting Soundcraft Studer’s efforts in a variety of markets,” Tunnicliffe said. “The Soundcraft and Studer brands are synonymous with quality and reliability, and my goal will be to put my experience towards strengthening these companies’ reputations and delivering the highest-quality service in the industry.”

