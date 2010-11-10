Early Adopters: Tunepresto Seeks Your Musical Touch

On the cusp of its beta release, help Tunepresto put a high-gloss finish on their online music creation platform

Galway, Ireland -- Tunepresto™ (http://www.tunepresto.com) is looking for innovators and early adopters to share their thoughts on the upcoming online music platform. Perfect for videos, slideshow presentations and more, Tunepresto analyzes video content - and based on individual musical style selection - creates an original, royalty-free background soundtrack.

Visit http://www.tunepresto.com/make-music/ to fill in your e-mail address, select a video clip and your musical preference, “like” or “dislike,” and fill out a short questionnaire – it’s that simple. Your quick participation will help enhance the anticipated platform’s original scoring capabilities, and a variety of other features prior to its beta release.

“We are working hard on Tunepresto and want everything to be perfect – even in beta – which is why we are offering early adopters a sneak peak at its unique soundtrack creation technology. Collective feedback generated from the survey will be used to better the current prototype and undoubtedly expedite its full-release,” says Siun Ni Raghallaigh, CEO, Tunepresto.

Tunepresto Highlights

• Royalty free music: No problems with copyright infringements

• Content can be shared across social media networks (Facebook®, Twitter®) and published to various video and slideshow platforms (YouTube®, SlideShare®)

• Soundtrack can be exported in a variety of audio formats, or published as audio and video combined

• For further customization, files can easily be imported into GarageBand®, Final Cut Pro®, and Windows® MovieMaker®

For more information about Tunepresto, please visit: http://www.tunepresto.com.

About Tunepresto

Formerly known as Abaltat, Tunepresto was founded in 2005 by video producers, musicologists and techies itching to provide a solution that would solve the challenges surrounding the creation and flexibility of background music for video. Based in Ireland, Tunepresto is known for its breakthrough solution, Muse 2.0; the world’s first video-driven soundtrack composer.

Press Contact

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

+1 413.374.7655

kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com