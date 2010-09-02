SSL SHOWCASES ADVANCED BROADCAST AUTOMATION FOR C100 HDS AND C10 HD DIGITAL CONSOLES AT IBC 2010

Implementation of ‘Ross Overdrive’ and ‘Sony ELC’ Broadcast Automation Systems Featured

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS – Solid State Logic, the manufacturer of industry leading digital consoles for the broadcast industry, will showcase the integration of the industry leading C100 HDS and C10 HD digital broadcast consoles with Ross Overdrive and Sony ELC Broadcast Automation systems at IBC 2010 (Stand 8.D83).

“Broadcast Automation is becoming an increasingly common theme in systems design for many of our clients,” says Niall Feldman, Director of New Products at Solid State Logic. “With the implementation of both the Ross and Sony protocols, C100 HDS users will enjoy greatly increased productivity, while the protocol integration for the C10 HD makes the console an even better fit for smaller facilities seeking to rise to the challenges of ever more complex HD production.”

With completed implementations for Ross’ Overdrive and Sony’s ELC automation systems, SSL’s powerful broadcast audio signal processing can now be fully integrated into an automated production signal flow. The first SSL product to support these new features was the C10 HD. This console was designed for smaller facilities or studios where automated production is a growing requirement to manage increased station output on tighter budgets. These benefits now carry over to the flagship C100 HDS, adding enhanced operational options for the larger installation.

The new broadcast automation features enable external control of faders, on/off switches, pans, and PFL. The features can be enabled or disabled to allow seamless transitions between audio-follow-video functionality and manual operation. Additionally, the range of console channels under automation control can be specified, yielding greater operational flexibility. In this instance, automation control can be used to complement the workflow of the audio operator.

With transitions and preset show segments automated, the operator is free to concentrate on mixing complex segments such as live bands. In this situation, channels that have been designated for external control may be hidden from the surface. An audio operator therefore has access to all console faders while automation simultaneously controls the assigned console resources in the background. The power of this solution is increased when combined with features like SSL’s ‘Dialogue Automix’ and ‘5.1 Upmix’ functions. These combine to provide consistent, high quality program output, even with complex show production requirements.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solid-state-logic.com.