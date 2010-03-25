Ross Video Welcomes Robert Miller Consulting, LLC as 3rd Party Consultant

News Release

For Immediate Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – March 25, 2010 – Ross Video welcomes Robert Miller Consulting, LLC as a 3rd party consultant, specializing in finding creative solutions to the challenges facing the television industry today.

Robert Miller Consulting, based in the New York City area works with television networks and cable TV multi-system operators (MSOs) to improve the on-air product and the bottom line by optimizing workflows, facility performance and technology.

“I involve the whole organization,” said Robert Miller, President of Robert Miller Consulting, LLC. “By working with management, producers, technicians and talent, we find the right solution tailored to fit the technical and budgetary requirements of the client.”

“Robert Miller is the go-to person when it comes to some of the toughest challenges facing the broadcast industry today,” said David Ross, CEO, Ross Video. “With 25 years experience in project management and corporate finance, Robert has successfully guided the launch of HD programming and control room automation in several of the largest broadcast markets.”

About Robert Miller Consulting, LLC

Robert Miller is President of Robert Miller Consulting LLC, a broadcast consulting and project management firm serving the communications industry. He works with television networks and cable TV multi-system operators (MSOs) to improve the on-air product and the bottom-line by optimizing work-flows, facility performance and technology. He also works with national and state broadcasting associations on a variety of regulatory compliance projects. For more information you can visit: www.RobertMillerConsulting.com.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

