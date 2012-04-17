Fairlight goes Solo with mouse

Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, April 10th, 2012 - Fairlight announced today the release of Solo, a new mouse-based editing option for its Dream software.

Extending upon Fairlight's traditional customised control surface, Fairlight's release of Solo continues the company strategy to broaden its product range.

"The release of Solo is in direct response to customer requests to extend the functionality of existing Fairlight systems and providing a lower cost prep-station utility while preserving the features and reliability of the Dream software" says CTO, Tino Fibaek.

Fibaek notes that Solo's operation will be familiar to users of other audio production systems, allowing them an easy migration path to Fairlight technology. GUI options include dual-screen operation with dedicated editing and mixing, or a single integrated screen with access to all vital production tools including editing, video, database, mixing and monitor controls.

Solo software is supplied with the Fairlight FPGA based CC-1 engine and SX range of I/O cards starting from around $4,000, and can be optioned up to 192 tracks.

Fibaek said "Solo will lower the entry price for customers to the world of Fairlight technology, with the guarantee that Fairlight's popular Xynergi controller or EVO production console can be added with no cost penalty at a later date".

Solo will debut at NAB 2012 on the Fairlight booth, SL14305.

About Fairlight

Fairlight is an Australian company with over 30 years experience in media production systems. The company designs and manufactures professional video and audio recording, editing and mixing systems offering both desktop, console and native user environments.

Fairlight has always been at the leading edge of development pioneering 3D sound and customised control surfaces. Fairlight systems are acknowledged by industry leaders as being the fastest control surfaces available and have received numerous awards over the years including two Scientific and Technical Academy Awards.

Fairlight products include the EVO mixing console, Xynergi desktop controller, Pyxis Video editor and Crystal Core FPGA accelerator.

For more information, contact Tino Fibaek, Chief Technical Officer.

Phone: +61 408 695 552.

Email: tino@fairlightau.com.