CLEAR-COM NAMES TYRELL CCT ITS NEWEST DISTRIBUTOR

Partnership to Focus on Broadcast, Theatrical and Corporate Markets in Ireland

DUBLIN, IRELAND/CAMBRIDGE, UK ─ Clear-Com®, a global leader in mission-critical voice communication systems, continues to expand its reach into Ireland with the appointment of Tyrell CCT as its distributor for the region. The leading creative technology solutions provider is offering Clear-Com’s full range of professional intercom products. Tyrell CCT will open up a broader customer base in Ireland’s broadcast, theatrical and corporate markets to the streamlined, reliable communications workflows made possible by Clear-Com intercoms.

Clear-Com’s partnership with Tyrell CCT signals a continued commitment towards growth in the region, coupled with a dedication to enhancing the customer experience. To ensure greater product availability for customers in Ireland, Tyrell CCT will carry a local stock of Clear-Com products, making it easier for users to purchase intercom systems based on the specific needs of a live event, on short notice. Tyrell CCT will also provide trained technical staff to assist in after-sales support and services.

“Clear-Com’s products are sought after as premier professional intercom solutions worldwide, and we are pleased to offer their market-proven technologies to our customers in the broadcast, theatrical and corporate sectors,” Bryan Malone, Managing Director, Tyrell CCT. “The flexibility and reliability of Clear-Com’s solutions ensure dependable, quality communications in even the most demanding of broadcast or live environments, making them perfectly placed for our target sectors.”

A distributor for such professional audio and live performance brands as Avid, Apple, and Sony, Tyrell CCT will offer Clear-Com intercom products as part of a complete solution for customers looking for high-quality performance systems. Tyrell CCT has already outfitted a major news broadcaster for the recent United Kingdom & Northern Ireland Parliamentary elections with Clear Com V-Series user panels.

“Tyrell CCT’s reputation in the broadcast and corporate markets precedes them,” says Karlie Miles, Director of EMEA Sales, Clear-Com. “The company is a well established distributor in the field, and its extensive customer base offers an unparalleled opportunity for Clear-Com to gain greater exposure in the Irish market, introducing Clear-Com to an even larger pool of professionals in Europe.”

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com®, an HME company, is the global leader in mission-critical voice communication systems for professional productions. Since 1968, Clear-Com developed and marketed a comprehensive range of analog, digital and IP-based wired and wireless intercom technologies for party-line and point-to-point communications. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communication solutions. More information about Clear-Com can be found at www.clearcom.com.

About HM Electronics, Inc. (HME)

A privately held company founded in 1971, HME has continued to be a leading provider of innovative technology focused on enhancing productivity and customer service for multiple markets including pro audio, sports, and restaurants. HME developed the first wireless intercom system for pro audio and continues to introduce exciting, cutting-edge wireless intercoms that enhance communications, increase productivity and facilitate creativity for virtually any application. HME’s comprehensive line of wireless intercoms – including the award winning PRO850 UHF and DX Series Digital Intercoms – are designed with the user in mind. In addition to pioneering the first wireless intercom for the pro audio industry, HME was the first to develop the wireless headset system for the drive-thru quick service restaurant market. More information can be found at www.hme.com.

About Tyrell CCT

Tyrell CCT is the leading creative technology solutions provider for the broadcast, post production, education and corporate sectors in the UK and Ireland. Established in 2000, the company provides complete digital media solutions for the creation, manipulation, management and delivery of digital content. Tyrell CCT represents leading global suppliers of video, audio, storage and media streaming solutions and also provides consultancy, system integration and technical support services. For more information, visit Tyrell CCT at http://www.tyrell.ie