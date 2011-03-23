PPC(R) Introduces New Weather Protection System(TM) for AllTight(R) Series Compression Connectors

Robust System Protects Connector Base Metals and Equipment Ports From Environment Pollutants, Saves Time on Installation and Maintenance Calls

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- March 22, 2011 -- PPC(R), a leader in connector and filter technology for more than 65 years, today introduced the new Weather Protection System(TM) (WPS), designed to work exclusively with PPC's AllTight(R) series of high-quality compression connectors for 50-ohm corrugated and smooth wall feeders and jumpers. The patented reusable weatherproofing system saves wireless carriers time and money by protecting the AllTight connectors' base metals -- in addition to equipment ports -- from environmental pollutants while providing quick installation and easy access for maintenance calls.

Composed of a robust rubber silicone that is designed and tested to withstand all operating environments and climates, PPC's WPS protects the AllTight connectors' base metals from exposure to salts and other abrasive particles found in the atmosphere. Most importantly, PPC's WPS protects the jumper-to-TMA/antenna port interface, as well as the feeder-to-jumper interface. The system provides additional strain relief between the connector and the cable to extend the life of the connection.

Far more effective than taping, PPC's weather-proofing system can be installed or removed in under two minutes in any weather condition, and there is no limit to how many times it can be reused. During a maintenance call, the system saves further time for field technicians by providing quick and efficient access to connections for diagnosing problems.

The WPS is designed for use exclusively with the PPC AllTight line of connectors, which feature a unique compression technology for securely fastening onto transmission cables to dramatically enhance data rates, reduce dropped calls, eliminate connector-related service visits, and lower operational costs for wireless carriers.

PPC's AllTight connectors compress on three surfaces to create 100 percent waterproof sealing, thereby reducing downtime and maintenance over a cell site's entire lifecycle. The AllTight connectors feature industry-high pull strength of up to several kN, ensuring the devices will stay firmly in place. Additionally, the connectors offer two times pin strength for superior RF signal performance. A solid one-piece construction provides an easy one-minute installation.

"By combining the high reliability of the waterproof AllTight connector line with the robust base metal and port protection of our Weather Protection System, PPC is providing wireless carriers with the ultimate solution for a high-stability, high-performance network in any environment," said Paul DeVitto, vice president of wireless sales at PPC. "For service providers, this means reduced operational costs, along with time and money savings on installation and maintenance visits. For their customers it means a higher-integrity network and increased satisfaction, reducing customer churn."

