European Debut for Axon’s Award Winning HD, SD Stereoscopic Production & Transmission Tool for 3D Applications

AV conversion, processing and compliance recording specialist, Axon Digital Design, will start IBC 2010 on the crest of a wave having secured a prestigious TV Technology Star Award at NAB earlier this year for its G3D100 3D production and transmission module. This new product represents the company’s latest addition to its Synapse modular interfacing and conversion system. Whilst IBC represents the European debut for the G3D100 module, such is the commercial appeal of this advanced 3D production tool that Axon will announce a number of strategic customer wins at IBC including Outside Broadcast in Belgium, Eurosport in France and Sky in the UK. Also, the unit has already been used in trial transmissions by UBF in Holland, SFP in France and Sweetwater in the USA. The G3D100 is a 3Gb/s HD and SD stereoscopic production and/or transmissions tool. The unit can be sourced with a stereoscopic image (and a backup source). These sources are processed internally to provide multiple outputs and they are compatible with 270Mb/s, 1.5Gb/s and 3Gb/s for full 1080p/50 or 1080p/59.94 application.

Other key product developments with Axon’s Synapse module family that will be debuted at IBC include:

- Several fiber solutions

o 8 channel SDI to fiber and vice versa

o 8 channel CWDM multiplexing

o Synapse i/o panels which can be executed with a fiber input and output

- HD and 3Gb/s embedders with audio shuffler and frame sync.

- HD/SD data bridge

- ASI/DVB monitoring card

- Dual channel test pattern generator

In addition, Axon will showcase its compliance recording system for SD and HD signals. Also, the company will launch hardware control panels for its Cortex monitoring and control software system.