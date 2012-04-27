SmithsonMartin Inc. Announces New Retail Pricing Structure for Entire Product Line, Including Emulator, Kontrol Surface 1974

TORONTO, 26 April 2012— SmithsonMartin Inc., the company that brought musicians and producers Emulator and which released the Kontrol Surface 1974 last December, announced significant price reductions to its entire product line. Effective immediately, retailers can now access the Emulator, Kontrol Surface 1974 and a range of accessories at a fraction of the previous cost. Among the most notable price reductions is the Emulator Lifetime License, which last month was reduced from $499 to $99.

The price reductions, which have been made possible as a result of SmithsonMartin’s increased purchasing leverage and the elimination of its two-tier distribution model, represents an outstanding opportunity for retailers to capture additional margin on the most innovative DJ and MIDI control products currently available on the market.

New Opportunities for Retailers

Now that SmithsonMartin has extended its market recognition well beyond the DJ market into areas such as lighting, broadcast, houses of worship and other areas, our company has significantly increased its purchasing power,” observes CEO Alan Smithson. “This has in turn enabled us to reward our network of international resellers with greater pricing flexibility — and the opportunity to earn very generous margins on if they choose to stock our products.” Following is a summary of new prices for SmithsonMartin’s product line (effective April 1, 2012):

By selling its products direct to retailers and bypassing traditional distribution, SmithsonMartin is able to offer its retailer partners who keep stock attractive sales margins, while offering generously increased margins for its entire retailer base. The company will also continue to offer products through its state of the art eCommerce site, which provides outstanding product support and shipping / logistics capabilities. SmithsonMartin has also become a vendor through www.XchangeMarket.com, a new service that allows retailers to sell software without carrying stock. “Resellers are moving more towards an on-demand purchasing model and XchangeMarket is the ultimate in instant delivery of software serial codes for our customers. Guitar Center has lead the way by adopting this technology early, thus making it the industry standard for software sales moving forward.” Commented Mr. Smithson.

The MIDI software of choice for a broad range of professionals

Recently, SmithsonMartin has significantly extended its user base as its Emulator multi-touch MIDI control software has become the go-to software for lighting designers, video artists, clubs, broadcast professionals and houses of worship. This month, SmithsonMartin will release its Emulator Modular 1.2, which ships with a range of specialized buttons, knobs and sliders, while offering bi-directional MIDI support for the most widely used software platforms.

For a full description of the new pricing, including accessories, please visit www.SmithsonMartin.com or contact Julie Smithson at 1-416-219-8749 or Julie@smithsonmartin.com

Caption:

Kontrol Surface 1974 controlling GrandMA 2 software to light Skrillex at Ultrafest 2012.