Blackmagic Design Announces New Low Price for Mini Converter Heavy Duty Models

NAB 2012, Las Vegas, USA - April 16, 2012 - Blackmagic Design today announced a new lower price for all Mini Converter Heavy Duty models. From today, Mini Converter Heavy Duty SDI to Analog, Mini Converter Heavy Duty Analog to SDI, Mini Converter Heavy Duty SDI to HDMI and Mini Converter Heavy Duty HDMI to SDI will be reduced to US$345 each.

Mini Converter Heavy Duty models feature an aluminum design that is super tough yet compact and lightweight, making them perfect for use on location. Models include the latest 3 Gb/s SDI technology, SD/HD auto switching, redundant SDI input, loop through SDI, balanced analog and AES/EBU switchable audio, standard 1/4″ jack audio connections and are supplied with an international power supply.

Unlike traditional converters that are suitable for indoor use, Blackmagic Designs Heavy Duty Mini Converters are designed to meet the tough and demanding conditions of live production. Each converter is machined from a solid block of aluminum, and can withstand being run over by a car or a truck and will keep on working!

Mini Converter Heavy Duty connections are recessed into the chassis to protect them from damage, configuration switches are covered by a dust resistant rubber boot and labeling is laser etched to stop it from being scratched off through rough outdoor handling.

"We've been working hard to make these wonderful machined aluminum converters more affordable so everyone can get the advantage of a range of converters that are both attractive and extremely strong," said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. "Mini Converter Heavy Duty models feature really advanced technology but are also beautiful and strong. Its really the best combination possible!"

Heavy Duty Mini Converter Model Summary

Mini Converter Heavy Duty SDI to Analog converts from SDI to analog component, S-Video or composite. Includes SD/HD auto switching, redundant SDI input, HD to SD down conversion, plus analog or AES/ EBU audio de-embedding. Now US$345.

Mini Converter Heavy Duty Analog to SDI converts from analog component, S-Video or composite to SDI. Includes SD/HD auto switching, redundant SDI output, plus analog or AES/EBU audio embedding. Now US$345.

Mini Converter Heavy Duty SDI to HDMI converts from SDI to HDMI. Includes SD/HD auto switching, redundant SDI input, plus analog or AES/EBU audio de-embedding. Now US$345.

Mini Converter Heavy Duty HDMI to SDI converts HDMI to SDI. Includes SD/HD auto switching, redundant SDI output, HD to SD down conversion, plus analog or AES/EBU audio embedding. Now US$345.

Availability and Price

All Mini Converter Heavy Duty models are available now for US$345 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of Mini Converter Heavy Duty and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagic-design.com/press/images.

