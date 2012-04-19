Triveni Digital launches cloud-based GuideBuilder PSIP

Triveni Digital is showcasing a new cloud-based version of its GuideBuilder metadata generation system at the 2012 NAB Show.

The new version of GuideBuilder leverages a Web-based GUI, centralized control and management capabilities, and a new network-based PSIP carousel download service to provide broadcasters with a low-maintenance method for generating the required PSIP elements of the ATSC signal.

By eliminating hardware infrastructure costs, the cloud-based GuideBuilder service reduces a broadcaster's overall power and operational expenses. The turnkey solution handles listing inputs for both legacy ATSC and ATSC M/H, enabling users to deliver accurate PSIP data for DTV services on TVs and mobile DTV-enabled PCs, smartphones, and tablet devices — all from a single, unified platform.

See Triveni Digital at 2012 NAB Show booth SU5202.