Wohler Technologies 2011 NAB Show Product Preview

2011 NAB Show Product Preview

Wohler Technologies

Booth N2524

Wohler Technologies

31055 Huntwood Ave.

Hayward, CA 94544

Tel: +1 (510) 870-0810

Fax: +1 (510) 870-0811

Website: www.wohler.com

Wohler Contact:

Don Bird

Chief Marketing Officer

Tel: +1 (510) 870-0865

E-mail: dbird@wohler.com

Agency Contact:

Michael Kroll

Wall Street Communications

Tel: +1 (919) 803-3770

E-mail: michael@wallstcom.com

Wohler at the 2011 NAB Show:

During the 2011 NAB Show, Wohler will demonstrate why it is rapidly becoming known as the global broadcast industry's number one provider of signal management solutions. Front and center will be the company's award-winning monitoring systems for audio, video, and data as well as captioning and loudness, designed to meet the exacting specifications of Wohler customers. One example is Wohler's new MADI-8 monitor, developed in response to the demanding requirements of outside broadcasting. Other Wohler products on display will include the new, compact Pandora system for clear, configurable loudness monitoring; the Presto multiview source selector; three new versions of Wohler's award-winning HDCC-200A(TM) range of captioning cards; and enhancements to the flagship AMP2-16V audio/video processing monitor.

Wohler Products at the 2011 NAB Show:

MADI-8 Audio Monitor

Making its international debut at the 2011 NAB Show is Wohler's new MADI-8 audio monitor, which enables broadcasters to implement the Multiple Audio Digital Interface (MADI or AES10) in their production workflows. MADI is an industry-standard electronic communications protocol for an interface that carries multiple channels of digital audio. MADI is extremely desirable for outside broadcasters since it greatly reduces the amount of cable and weight associated with traditional analog- or AES-based audio distribution. Similar in appearance and operation to Wohler's VMDA-SUM8 eight-channel analog/digital continuity monitor, the MADI-8 can be connected in series within a 64-channel MADI stream to audibly monitor up to eight channels. The 1RU monitor features a 16-character by two-line LCD display as well as both coax and optical MADI inputs and outputs, mixed two-channel or mono analog outputs, channel presence indicators, and eight user-nameable presets.

AMP2-16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor

Wohler will present major functional enhancements to its flagship AMP2-16V audio/video processing monitor, designed with the operator in mind. Highlights include support for SMPTE 2020 metadata monitoring, a menu lockout function that prevents unauthorized changes to the unit's configuration, the ability to cycle through solo monitoring of defined clusters of audio channels at the press of a button, an optical SPDIF input option for monitoring the consumer's set-top box (STB) experience, and improved display of metadata and stream status information. To facilitate the additional information that can be displayed, the system gives operators free rein in using both screens as they wish, including the possibility of putting metering on one screen and status/metadata on the other. These new updates are available as a simple upgrade to all current AMP2-16V owners and come standard on all new AMP2-16V units.

Pandora Loudness Analyzer

Pandora is a compact and easy-to-read desktop or optional rack-mountable loudness monitor with logging that can be employed at any point in the broadcast chain requiring simple, accurate loudness monitoring. In helping broadcasters to address the demands of global loudness standards, the Pandora monitor provides a clear, accurate reading of loudness measurements for any SDI video signal with audio. Accepting and analyzing embedded audio in either SDI or AES streams, Pandora gives the user an accurate reading of loudness measurements (LKFS/LUFS) over a user-defined period of time, ranging from 400 milliseconds to 60 minutes. Logs for each session are stored for review at any time.

Presto Multiview Source Selector

Also on display at the 2011 NAB Show will be Presto, a new multiview source selector that makes 16 3G/HD/SD-SDI video channels readily available for monitoring and straightforward switching via integrated OLED pushbuttons. Following on the success of Wohler's Touch-It(TM) Digital multichannel video monitor and controller, Presto is a compact 1RU solution with 16 OLED screens, each of which serves as a switching button that displays the video stream from any source.

HDCC-200A(TM) Captioning Cards

Wohler will also display the groundbreaking HDCC-200A(TM) captioning cards, which allow users to handle encoding, decoding, and monitoring of CEA608, CEA708, WST, and OP47 captions, as well as encoding and decoding of multiple GPI triggers. Based on Wohler's award-winning flexible HDCC-200A card design, broadcasters may choose the functionality their application requires at a competitive price point.

Company Background:

Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

SPOKESPERSON QUOTE:

"At this year's NAB Show, one thing will be very clear to attendees: our commitment to giving our customers the confidence they need to navigate the many dynamic and competitive factors shaping today's landscape. We consider ourselves an extension of our client's engineering team, delivered to the exacting demands of each customer," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, EVP of worldwide sales for Wohler Technologies. "Some great examples of this philosophy include our newly released enhancements for the AMP2-16V audio/video processing monitor and our new MADI-8 monitor, developed around inputs from our key customers to address their specific needs and concerns for confidence monitoring in their new facilities and OB vans respectively."

--

PHOTO CAPTIONS:

MADI-8 Audio Monitor

http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/MADI-8.zip

AMP2-16V Series

http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/AMP2-16V.zip

Pandora Loudness Analyzer

http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Pandora.zip

Presto Multiview Source Selector

http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Presto.zip

HDCC-200A(TM) Captioning Cards

http://www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/HDCC.zip

Wohler Technologies 2011 NAB Press Conference

Carl Dempsey, CEO of Wohler Technologies, will present the company's latest news and products on Monday, April 11 at 11:00 a.m. in Room N242.

Wohler Technologies 2011 NAB Conference Session

Martin Winsemius, sustaining engineering manager for Wohler Technologies, will present "Taming TV Audio Loudness: Issues and Answers" at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 11 in Room S226 as part of the Broadcast Engineering Conference.