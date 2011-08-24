Harris Corporation Tightens Production and News Workflows For Broadcasters

MELBOURNE, FL/WINNERSH, UK, August 24, 2011 (IBC2011, Booth 7.G20) — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information technology company will showcase new workflow enhancements for production and news that tighten interoperability across multiple systems, reduce complexity and improve customer ease of use at IBC (RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, September 9-1 3).

“Our customers in production and news today are seeking innovative workflow solutions that offer advanced functionality, increased on-air reliability and reduced total cost of ownership,” said Harris Morris, president, Harris Broadcast Communications. “At IBC we’ll highlight advancements in servers, storage, editing and graphics, along with increased connectivity to digital asset management systems, which outline a clear strategy for improving workflow efficiencies over a wider range of production and news operations.”

IBC marks the European debut of the latest NEXIO AMP® advanced media platform, NEXIO Farad™ high-performance online storage system, and Velocity™ 2.5 non-linear editing. Used separately, all together or in various combinations, benefits include high-density ingest, format independence, multi-channel support, high-throughput mass storage and fast turnaround playout for production (news, sports, studio, live events) environments.

New NEXIO AMP enhancements for IBC include Automatic Input Detection, which immediately recognizes changing video resolutions of signals coming into the server inputs. This eliminates the need for an operator to reconfigure server inputs during production, or insert additional conversion equipment between sources and the server — simplifying the production workflow.

Automatic Input Detection will also be available in NEXIO Volt™ compact transmission servers. Both NEXIO AMP and NEXIO Volt servers also support a variety of new software-driven enhancements, including smooth migration to H.264-based playback systems; and support for DNxHD and AVC codecs.

Harris also will demonstrate production and news workflow enhancements that tie NEXIO® and Velocity solutions to Harris® Invenio® digital asset management systems. This includes a common user interface across all workstations in the newsroom system, ensuring that operators with proper clearance can access available assets from any workstation in fast-paced production environments.

Newsroom system operations are further streamlined with a new, unified Active X® control application that ties to Invenio digital asset management. This allows production personnel to more quickly and effectively determine where graphical elements, video clips and other assets fit into specific programs and news stories. It also enables rundown changes and preview capabilities inside the ActiveX control window from a single user interface.

Harris also will highlight advances to its range of Inscriber® G-series™ solutions at IBC, demonstrating how its rich graphics systems are being used around the world today for fast-paced, live production environments — including stadiums and arenas for sports and live events.

In broadcast communications, Harris offers products, systems and services that provide interoperable workflow solutions for broadcast, cable, satellite and out-of-home networks. The Harris ONE™ solution brings together highly integrated and cost-effective products that enable advanced media workflows for emerging content delivery business models.

About Harris Corporation

