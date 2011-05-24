AXON TRACS COMPLIANCE RECORDERS INSTALLED BY TELSON

Global leader in family home entertainment benefits from market’s most reliable, compact and cost-effective recording technology

Leading Spanish television facilities company, Telson, which transmits many headline digital TV channels across Europe from its base in Madrid has selected Axon to provide its TRACS multichannel compliance recording units. The equipment, which is supplied by Axon’s Spanish dealer, Promovisa, is being used to support Telson’s operations for one of the three biggest global family home entertainment companies.

Telson, also a user of Axon’s Synapse modular signal processing system, operates Spain’s leading post-production facility and transmission center in Spain. Its clients include many Spanish and global media companies and corporations with broadcast operations across Europe.

The project sees an Axon 8-channel SD encoder (T2R08) and a 4-channel HD encoder (T2H04) being installed at Telson’s Madrid headquarters. The system will enable Telson’s customer to execute its legal six-month period compliance requirement for its 12 channels.

“We have put considerable effort into the development of our compliance recording systems and this prestigious contract is a reward for our efforts,” commented Harry Kanters, AXON’s Director of Marketing & Sales comments. “Telson’s facilities offer state-of-the-art technologies and our TRACS system fit in perfectly”

Axon has been supplying compliance recording equipment for many years and introduced the multi-channel units last year. Compliance recording is obligatory in many countries and has to be reliable, cost-efficient, easy-to-use, compact and safe. All these elements are incorporated in Axon’s TRACS system. The new multi-channel units use external storage which enables unlimited storage capacity. All TRACS units, single as well as multi-channel, are able to record 16 channels of audio, record Teletext or Closed Captions, have WSS detection and burned-in date and/or time on the video input