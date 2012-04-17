Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology to Launch Automated Audio and Video Analysis at NAB 2012

Fraunhofer IDMT’s A/V Analyzing Toolbox will offer automated detection of errors and detection of quality issues as well as content analysis for broadcast and media industry

LAS VEGAS – April 16, 2012 (South Upper Hall, Booth #6212) – Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology IDMT, the world’s renowned source for 3D audio and A/V content analysis, today launches its error detection feature, a practice-oriented application, within its AV Analyzing Toolbox. The new feature enables movie and video producers to detect errors and quality issues in A/V content before, during and after the production process. In addition, Error Detection allows digital film archives to ensure that only error-free material is ingested and can be used for controlling and monitoring broadcasting networks and A/V services such as for digital archives or encoding/transcoding services.

Fraunhofer IDMT will showcase its error detection technology at NAB, demonstrating how it can monitor for video errors, including stutter and frozen images, black screens, under/over exposure, blurring, blocking and ringing, as well as audio errors, such as dropouts, phase shifts, noise, missing audio channel and a variation of sound level.

The detection of such errors is made possible by three main features:

Cost-Effective Quality Assurance

Errors in A/V content are often detected too late in the production chain, thus leading to delays and increased production costs for smaller broadcasters, as they must manually monitor for errors. With the new automated error detection, analysis can be performed instantly at various stages in the process, and errors can be localized precisely using a time code, allowing workflows to be efficiently supported and accelerated.

Automated Quality Checks

With Error Detection, digital A/V content is continuously checked for errors and quality issues in real-time. This feature can be fine tuned for the individual customer, who can define details of the analysis and determine what errors are more relevant, in addition to tweaking the output of the warning to best fit their needs.

Comprehensive Error Analysis

Error detection based on signal analysis can be combined with other analysis methods, thus supporting hybrid content-based and transport-stream-based error analysis. This allows for well-adapted, quick and very accurate AV content quality checks.

In addition, the video analysis components of the A/V Analyzing Toolbox enable detailed temporal segmentation and motion analysis of videos for browsing, management, and synchronization of content.

Temporal segmentation enables the A/V Analyzing Toolbox to detect and compile shots, representative key frames scenes in movies and clips, allowing for easier browsing exploration, management and content presentation. In addition, users can define shot boundaries to better synchronize audio and video content within video productions.

The motion analysis feature allows users to detect global motion in videos by automatically classifying camera motion, such as pan, tilt, zoom, and translational motion. Motion detection enables further video analysis approaches to be applied, such as visual rhythm pattern analysis.

For more information, visit: http://www.idmt.fraunhofer.de/de/technologien/a_d/av_analyzing_toolbox/error_detection.html

About Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology (IDMT)

57Offering cutting-edge solutions for the digital media age for more than a decade the Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology IDMT, based in Ilmenau, Germany, is a key technology provider and research partner for the broadcast and media industries worldwide. The Audio-visual Systems group pursues industry projects and research in the areas of A/V content analysis and metadata technologies providing state of the art solutions for optimization of broadcasting, distribution and archiving workflows.

The Fraunhofer IDMT organization is part of Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, based in Munich, Germany. Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft is Europe’s largest applied research organization and is partly funded by the German government. With 19,000 employees worldwide, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft is composed of 60 Institutes conducting research in a broad range of research areas. For more information, contact Katrin Pursche, katrin.pursche@idmt.fraunhofer.de, or visit www.idmt.fraunhofer.de.

