CAMERON | PACE Group is First Customer of Newly Launched Artemis Light Audio Console

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- Oct. 13, 2011 -- Calrec Audio today announced that CAMERON | PACE Group, the industry leader in 3D technologies and production services -- from SHOOT² BROADCAST -- is the first customer to purchase Calrec's new Artemis Light audio console.

The Artemis Light is the newest member of Calrec's Artemis family of Bluefin(TM)2 Hydra2 audio consoles, introducing a compact processing rack dedicated to delivering digital signal processing (DSP) and routing capabilities in a 4U enclosure. CAMERON | PACE Group chose the Artemis Light to upgrade Mobile Unit 1, a FUSION 3D mobile unit for on-location broadcast and post productions. When the upgrade is complete, Mobile Unit 1 will be capable of producing audio in surround sound via the advanced capabilities of the Artemis Light.

"The Artemis Light is the perfect choice for the complex audio requirements of our newly upgraded Mobile Unit 1, and we are pleased to be the first users of this new system," said Vince Pace, co-chairman of CAMERON | PACE Group. "It's clear that the Artemis Light is state-of-the-art audio console technology and a cost-effective platform that we can easily expand as our productions become more demanding of resources."

CAMERON | PACE Group's approach differs from many of the outdoor broadcasting (OB)/mobile unit companies currently offering 3D broadcast facilities, in that it transmits 3D and 2D from a single OB unit -- compared to the split, twin-vehicle approach favored by many European OB facilities providers. The selection of Calrec's Hydra2 console will give CAMERON | PACE greater flexibility for I/O than many of its 2D and 3D OB competitors.

"We're delighted that CAMERON | PACE Group's co-chairmen, James Cameron and Vince Pace, are our first Artemis Light customers, and we look forward to working with them closely as they bring their 3D production approach to Europe," said Dave Letson, Calrec's U.S. regional director of sales. "As part of the sale, CAMERON | PACE will be able to expand the Hydra2 network easily by renting extra Calrec I/O units when projects require them. John Root, the business development manager at Bexel, our West Coast distributor, was instrumental in the sale because he ensured that CAMERON | PACE Group will get the quickest possible turnaround for any additional I/O rental. That assurance added a lot of value to the sale."

Like all Artemis consoles, Artemis Light incorporates Bluefin2 high-density signal processing and Hydra2 networking technologies in the same compact yet extremely powerful and scalable control surface used by Artemis Shine and Beam. Employing the same hardware and software architecture, the Artemis Light can be fully integrated with any existing Hydra2 network. The Artemis Light router has 8 x Hydra2 ports for interfacing with the extensive Hydra2 I/O range, as well as other Hydra2 routers and their I/O. The flexibility of the Hydra2 I/O range means a large amount of I/O can be connected in various formats, tailored to the specific needs of each environment.

# # #

About CAMERON | PACE Group CAMERON | PACE Group (CPG) is the industry leader in 3D technologies and production services --from SLATE² SCREEN. Led by co-founders James Cameron and Vince Pace, CPG is advancing the future of 3D through the development of products, solutions, and creative tools for use across all media channels. Supporting networks, studios, broadcasters, filmmakers, and creative teams globally, the company's unparalleled expertise helps content producers realize the full potential of 3D as a new, immersive, and powerful storytelling medium. CPG's easy, efficient, and cost-effective 3D solutions have supported productions generating more than $7.5 billion in box office, and have played a key role in nine concert films, 27 features, and more than 140 sports broadcasts worldwide. For more information, please visit www.cameronpace.com.

About Calrec Audio Calrec Audio, part of D&M Holdings Inc., is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 35 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital and analog consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at www.calrec.com.

ENDS