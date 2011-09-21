Small Tree Names Adimex Distributor of Storage and Networking Line of Products for Australia and New Zealand

Small Tree, a leading designer and manufacturer of robust, affordable Ethernet shared storage and networking solutions for Mac-based post-production professionals, today named Adimex as the company’s new distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

“With the continued expansion of our GraniteSTOR line of shared storage systems and the creative industry’s migration to 10 GbE, the time was right to secure a relationship with an international distributor who could assist us in meeting our business objectives,” said Corky Seeber, president of Small Tree. “Over the past 20 years, Adimex has developed a sterling reputation for opening doors and creating growth opportunities for the brands it works with.”

Specializing in importing the world’s leading brands of hardware and software specifically applicable to the video, post-production and broadcast industry, Adimex works closely with highly focused professional resellers throughout Australia and New Zealand to ensure end-users have seamless access to the best “tools” on the market.

“At Adimex, we constantly look to build our lineup of world-leading brands,” stated Gavin Gilbert, business manager at Adimex. “Adding Small Tree’s highly regarded line of shared storage and networking products to our existing collection of brands further solidifies our company’s position as a one-stop shop for industry professionals.”

For Seeber and Small Tree, this newly formed relationship with Adimex has the potential to substantially increase its reach outside the United States.

“Adimex has developed business relationships with top tier Mac-dealers and system integrators who require Mac-based Ethernet products,” Seeber continued. “Given our strong reputation for delivering quality products and unparalleled customer service to this space, we are confident that this partnership will extend the reach of both companies and provide an improved level of service to dealers, systems integrators and end users in Australia and New Zealand.”