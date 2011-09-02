DVEO Launches Tape Asset Management and Encoder Workstation for Converting Betacam SP and Other Video Tape Formats to MPEG-2 or H.264

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), is now shipping their encoding workstation for converting tape based assets to digital files. The Tape Coder II™ will be showcased at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 9-13, at Stand 2.A48.

Developed for broadcasters and content providers, the Tape Coder II is designed to quickly acquire, index, and categorize existing media to the best distribution quality digital formats possible at this time.

The Windows based system encodes tape based video to MPEG-2 or H.264, then edits and re-multiplexes the resulting transport streams. Users can merge multiple tapes and add parental ratings, operator messages, and commercials. The system stores captured files directly to an embedded 2.0 TB RAID0 drive or to the user's NAS (Network Attached Storage).

"This product was custom designed for a major broadcast operator," stated Scott Grizzle, Product Manager for DVEO. "They insisted on having us design this since other products on the market were way too expensive or cumbersome to use. We recommend the Tape Coder II to our customers who need to monetize tape based assets for digital broadcasting."

The system features a high end work flow oriented user interface. Audio compression can be MPEG-1 Layer II, AAC-LC, HEV1/2-ACC, Dolby Digital AC3 pass-through, or optional Dolby Digital AC3.

Supplemental Information for Press Release

Features – Capture/Ingest/Playback

Two channel ASI Capture hardware to generate up to two profiles at once (HD & SD, MPEG-2 & MPEG-4, or any other configuration)

Simultaneous playback of the captured file(s) for positive and accurate confidence monitoring

Generates a capture list and saves it in the Project INI file for further Project recall and to be imported by the Editor

Single button redo of a capture event in a project that needs to be modified

Crash Record mode to capture live events from SDI/ASI

Stores captured files directly to an embedded 2.0 TB RAID0 drive or to user's NAS

Direct Encoder to Decoder loopback mode "E-E" for quick setup verification

Features – Transport Stream Editor and Re-multiplexer

Edit MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 files in compressed domain

Import Capture Project INI file and make edits in place, without physically moving or copying the source assets

Displays full program information of open files

Smart Editor only permits to Mark-in on an I-Frame and Mark-out on a P-Frame

Edit list is saved as an Edit Project – INI includes all files parameters for further editing, trimming and forensic use

Mixed Project mode is used to concatenate multiple files of the same properties and create ready-for-air deliverables

Merge multiple tapes

Add Parental ratings, Operator leaders, and commercials

Prevents user from mixing files of incompatible audio or video formats

Transition Preview feature to view & hear the merge point of two clips

User configurable TS multiplexer parameters such as mux rate, audio and video PIDS and PMT, ATSC, CableLabs compliance

Regenerate GOP Time Codes in input and output files

Generate an XML containing the output program audio, video and transport information

Displays Closed Captions

Optional Capture and Edit in 4:2:2 chroma for mezzanine file creation

Supports LTO (Linear Tape-open) formats

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

