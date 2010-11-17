Nevion brings the 16th Asian Games live to TV audiences

~ Flashlink fiber transport solutions chosen for major international sports event ~

Guangzhou, China, November 17, 2010 – Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, a leading video transport solutions provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, has supplied video transport solutions for the 16th Asian Games, also known as the XVI Asiad, held on November 12-27 in Guangzhou, China.

The games are a multi-sport event held every four years attracting athletes from 45 nations all over Asia. Organized by the Olympic Council of Asia and recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the games are the second largest multi-sport event after the Olympic Games. The 2010 games will feature 476 events in 42 sports – compared to just 28 sports in the Olympic Games – over 16 days of competition, making it the largest event in the history of the games.

12 different Flashlink fiber transport solutions will be used to transport live video from the opening and closing ceremonies on Haixinsha Island in the Pearl River, as well as 53 competition venues located in Guangzhou, neighboring cities Dongguan, Foshan and Shanwei, as well as outside Guangdong province, back to the International Broadcast Center in the Asian Games Town.

“The Asian Games are very high profile event attracting large audience numbers,” said Oddbjørn Bergem, CEO, Nevion. “The need for live transport from several venues called for a solution with high reliability and low latency. The Flashlink solution not only met all the technical requirements, but is cost-effective and simple to use despite the number of venues involved.”

SD-SDI video, Ethernet data, and AES audio needed to be carried over fiber. Due to limited availability of fiber, the Flashlink solution combines Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) with Coarse Wave Division Multiplexing (CWDM) to maximize bandwidth capacity, allowing more channels to be multiplexed onto a single fiber wavelength. The system is designed with full redundancy as well as technical compatibility with third-party equipment.

