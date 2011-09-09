Blackmagic Design Announces SmartView HD

Intelligent full resolution HD rack monitoring with large 17 inch LCD display and network control!

IBC 2011, Amsterdam, The Netherlands - September 9, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced SmartView HD, a new full resolution HD rack monitor with a large 17 inch LCD screen, 3 Gb/s SDI video inputs and centralized network based control to allow easy color matching when used in multi monitor installations, is only €635.

SmartView HD will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design IBC 2011 booth at #7.H20.

SmartView HD features a large 17 inch LCD screen in a compact 6 rack unit design that's less than an inch thick. SmartView HD handles SD, HD and 3 Gb/s SDI video standards, and all screens can be remotely adjusted via your Ethernet network, so setup is much simpler when users need to color match all the monitors in a large video wall setup. SmartView HD can be installed into equipment racks for local monitoring in post production, for multi-monitor video walls in master control rooms or for camera monitoring for production switchers! Because SmartView HD is affordable, and supports SDI video standards in SD, HD and even 2K, it’s the perfect solution to install anywhere customers need more monitoring.

One of the main difficulties when installing multiple monitors is attempting to match color settings on all monitors. Often this requires maintenance personnel physically climbing over equipment to reach the monitors and then using little screwdrivers or knobs to make adjustments. SmartView HD eliminates this problem by connecting to an Ethernet network using the included Mac and Windows software to adjust all your monitors from one central location. The SmartView Utility software uses Bonjour to automatically find all the SmartView HD monitors on your network so it’s very easy to use. Monitor settings can be saved and copied from one monitor and copied to another. SmartView HD also includes an identify mode to help find the monitor being adjusted, which is highlighted by a white border. SmartView HD does not suffer from settings drift because all adjustments are fully digital.

SmartView HD includes full tally features so it's perfect for live broadcasters. Unlike a simple tally light, SmartView HD includes tally borders that can be independently displayed in red, green or blue. Each screen features an independent tally in the three colors so customers can signal to the user more information than a simple on air status. Tally is connected via a standard parallel pin connector on the rear of SmartView HD and provides full contact closure compatibility with all switcher and automation systems.

SmartView HD is designed to be used for broadcast as well as post production so it includes support for more SDI video standards, including all SD, HD and 3 Gb/s SDI formats. SmartView HD allows firmware updating so it's easy to upgrade to new SDI video formats when they are invented, and updates are free from the Blackmagic Design web site. SmartView HD includes new advanced video standards used in post production, including 1080 progressive HD rates and even 2K SDI over 3 Gb/s SDI video. All video formats can be connected and changed, because SmartView HD automatically changes in less than a second to the new format.

“In the past SDI monitoring has been expensive, and it’s been costly to simply monitor HD sources in racks around your facility. It seems we never have enough monitoring, so we developed SmartView HD to help eliminate this problem!” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “SmartView HD is amazing, and it’s also perfect for wherever broadcasters and post production users need extra monitoring. Now with SmartView HD it’s possible to have SDI monitoring everywhere you need it!”

SmartView HD Key Features

Large 17 inch LCD display in a 6 rack unit size chassis, less than 1 inch thick.

SDI/HD-SDI/3G-SDI input with re-clocked loop outputs.

Ethernet input with loop output for connecting to computers for central adjustments.

Tally input allows red, green or blue tally indication.

Control software panel included free for Windows and Mac OS X.

Ideal for use in broadcast, post production and camera monitoring for switchers.

Availability and Price

SmartView HD will be available Q4 2011 for €635 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

About Blackmagic Design

