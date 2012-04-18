Hustle dubbing mixer joins Wise Buddah

BAFTA and RTS nominated sound engineer bolsters Studios division ahead of TV and feature film push

The Studios division of the Wise Buddah Group has recruited BAFTA and RTS nominated dubbing mixer Neil Collymore as it looks to attract more television and independent feature film work.

Most recently operating in a freelance capacity, Collymore is a hugely versatile sound engineer who has previously worked as a dubbing mixer, re-recording mixer, dialogue and FX editor, ADR and Foley engineer, composer and sound designer at the likes of De Lane Lea, Hackenbacker, BOOM, Future and Videosonics.

His credits include the Kudos television dramas Spooks and Hustle (both BBC) and Law and Order:UK (ITV) as well as the feature films King Arthur, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, Chicken Run and Billy Elliot.

By adding the talents of Collymore to its audio armoury Wise Buddah is hoping to make further inroads into high-end factual TV and independent feature film audio post-production, a sector it has been targeting in part via a tie-up with picture post house Sequence.

Wise Buddah managing director Dave Holt said: "Neil is the perfect fit to join our team as we work towards refurbishing, expanding and developing Wise Buddah's facilities. People have been increasingly using us for audio post for TV shows, especially since teaming up with Sequence Post to offer one-stop-shop picture and sound post-production deals, so bringing in an experienced, senior mixer like Neil is a logical but also very exciting move."

