Harris Corporation Introduces QuiC Software Family of Quality Control Solutions for Broadcast and New Media File-Based Assets

MELBOURNE, FL/DENVER, February 6, 2012 — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information technology company, will unveil its next-generation family of file-based analysis solutions at upcoming shows in South Asia, the Middle East and North America — bringing top-tier quality control without compromise to broadcasters, content producers, cable networks, post houses and other digital media operations.

The Harris® QuiC™ software family minimizes the workload for video server operators in TV stations, network facilities and new media operations. Customers using QuiC software tools to analyze files ingested into video servers can achieve results faster through automated processes. Featuring best-in-class quality control technology from content analysis specialist Digimetrics, the Harris® QuiC™ software family includes three easy-to-use, cost-effective tools:

• QuiC™ Pro for maximum flexibility, with scalability to enterprise-level operations

• QuiC™ Express for file analysis in less complex workflows

• QuiC™ View for visual presentation of digital content with ties to HTML reports

“The increasing emphasis on file-based workflows in today’s demanding broadcast, production and media operations creates a need for straightforward quality control processes,” said Harris Morris, president, Harris Broadcast Communications. “These new tools provide fast, effective and actionable results without false positives -- allowing our customers to more effectively share, distribute and monetize media assets across many workflows and delivery platforms.”

QuiC Pro and QuiC Express integrate quickly into any operation or facility, with ready-to-go test templates and an intuitive web-based user interface. A web-service Application Programming Interface (API) enables communication with digital asset management systems and other workflow components. Harris customers can easily integrate QuiC software products into workflow solutions featuring Harris NEXIO AMP® servers and Invenio® digital asset management software.

QuiC Pro offers the most flexible QC feature set for the creative process. It is ideal for use after content editing, during automated ingest, and for on-the-fly video transcoding and archival transfers. QuiC View is a professional-grade viewer that offers added value for content owners seeking a fast and efficient way to closely inspect file-based assets. All QuiC software products support multiple media formats, a wide range of video and audio codecs, and many ancillary and metadata formats.

The QuiC software family will debut overseas at the BES EXPO 2012, taking place February 11-13 at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India (Stand 101, Hall 12A); and CABSAT 2012, taking place February 28 to March 1 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (Stand S3-A21, Sheikh Saeed Hall). The products will debut in North America at the 2012 NAB Show, taking place April 16-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Booth N2502).

In broadcast communications, Harris offers products, systems and services that provide interoperable workflow solutions for broadcast, cable, satellite and out-of-home networks. The Harris ONE™ solution brings together highly integrated and cost-effective products that enable advanced media workflows for emerging content delivery business models.

About Harris Corporation

Harris is an international communications and information technology company serving government and commercial markets in more than 150 countries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company has approximately $6 billion of annual revenue and about 17,000 employees — including nearly 7,000 engineers and scientists. Harris is dedicated to developing best-in-class assured communications® products, systems, and services. Additional information about Harris Corporation is available at www.harris.com.

