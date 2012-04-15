New Clean and Quiet Switches for Broadcast from Ensemble Designs

Grass Valley, California, 14 April 2011 – Ensemble Designs is itwo new clean and quiet switches critical broadcast and satellite video signals. The new switches, part of Ensemble Designs' Avenue signal integration system, will be demonstrated at the National Association of Broadcasters Convention in Las Vegas on Ensemble Designs' booth N2524, 16 – 19 April 2012.

The new Avenue 7435 and 9455 modules are bypass protection switches that ensure a broadcaster stays on the air in the event of a signal failure. If there is a failure in the program feed, the Avenue module cleanly switches to the backup feed without any video glitches or audio pops. Downstream equipment and home viewers will not see any any visual or audible disturbance.

Avenue 7435 and 9455 modules switch cleanly between asynchronous sources which means they can be used live to air. A full video frame synchronizer is built in, rather than a line delay, ensuring perfect alignment of mistimed and non-synchronous SDI sources. The 9455 switch handles SD SDI, 1.5 Gb/s HD SDI and 3 Gb/s HD SDI signals while the 7435 is specifically for SD and HD signals.

Delay can be adjusted up to eight frames allowing the fault detection algorithms enough time to detect a failure in an input signal and switch to the backup before the fault has actually appeared on-air.

Avenue 7435 and 9455 clean and quiet switches are part of Ensemble Designs' Avenue signal processing family of equipment and are used in broadcast, production and post applications. Other modules in the family include routers, logo inserters, HD upconverters and reference generators.

Based in Grass Valley, California, Ensemble Designs is in their 21th year of business and is a leading provider of signal processing and infrastructure products to the professional broadcast industry, and other government and commercial applications. Customers include RAI, CBS News, NASA, Major League Baseball, Olympic Broadcast Organisation, Sky, ESPN, The Moving Picture Company and TVNZ.

