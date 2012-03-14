Thomson Video Networks to introduce new contribution platform

Thomson Video Networks will introduce the ViBE CP6000, a new dedicated high-performance platform for contribution at the 2012 NAB Show.

The ViBE CP6000 is a dedicated multiformat platform for contribution of live video. With the product's modular implementation of the optimal MPEG-4 contribution codecs, eight HD channels per 1RU chassis and compression performance, the ViBE CP6000 is a substantial advancement for contribution applications.

MPEG-4 and MPEG-2 codecs can be enabled as required with software licensing, and the high-density support simplifies the infrastructure and saves energy costs. The ViBE 6000's support for XMS control and telecom transmission streamlines large deployments.

Thomson also will unveil the ViBE EM4000 multichannel HD encoder, featuring its Mustang 2.0 compression engine. With the product's integrated architecture and multichannel HD capabilities, the ViBE EM4000 delivers valuable energy savings and reduces the complexity of headend infrastructure.

See Thomson Video Networks at 2012 NAB Show booth SU3012.