Apantac Opens Sales and Service Offices in Japan

Apantac LLC, designer and developer of high quality, cost effective multiviewers and signal processing equipment has appointed Hiroo Sasaki as its Chief Representative for the Japanese marketplace.

Hiroo Sasaki’s appointment is an important step for Apantac as it positions itself to address the growing professional audio visual and broadcast markets in Japan. Sasaki will drive sales and business development activities for the entire Apantac range of TAHOMA Multiviewers and MT HOOD, MAZAMA, and CRESCENT families of signal processing solutions throughout Japan.

Sasaki has 40 years of experience serving a variety of technology markets in a number of technical marketing, engineering, and management positions. Most recently, Sasaki held the position of CEO and business development manager at Innovatec Associates, a specialized real-time visualization and simulation development and integration company for display solutions, an organization he co-founded. Prior to that, Sasaki was director of solutions for the R&D division of SGI Japan, where he led various scientific visualization projects related to computer simulation technology.

“I have worked with Sasaki for more than 20 years and we welcome him to the Apantac team,” comments Thomas Tang, Apantac President. “Sasaki’s wealth of knowledge in the system integration, broadcast and visual solutions will not only strengthen Apantac’s market penetration in Japan, he is also a fundamental and integral part to our overall Asia Pacific market strategy.”

Hiroo Sasaki can be reached at: +81 90 1843 7628 and hiroo.sasaki@apantac.com