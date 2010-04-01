No price increase as Crystal Vision's fiber optic transmitter and receiver go 3Gb/s

Crystal Vision has introduced its 3G fiber optic and receiver – at the same price as its previous HD versions. With fiber increasingly important due to the limited range of coaxial cable with HD and 3Gb/s video, the FTX 3G fiber optic transmitter and FRX 3G fiber optic receiver have been designed to transmit 3Gb/s, HD or SD signals over large distances in a robust, reliable and space-saving way and are ideal for use together.

Both boards meet the SMPTE 297-2006 short-haul specification, allowing operation with single-mode and multi-mode fiber. This makes them suitable for a wide range of applications – from moving signals in large installations to passing signals between OB vehicles.

The 4 x 10.5 inches boards are both dual channel, which brings financial and rack space savings with up to 48 channels possible in a 4RU frame. The FTX 3G has two independent 3Gb/s, HD or SD inputs, each with one optical output. It can transmit a serial digital signal down a fiber optic cable to the FRX 3G receiver, which offers two optical inputs and two reclocked 3Gb/s, HD or SD outputs per channel – meaning it doubles as a DA and reduces the need, rack space and cost of having distribution amplifiers after the receiver.

Explained Crystal Vision’s Managing Director, Philip Scofield: “Our dual fiber products are ideal for ‘3G ready’ installations. Long cable runs can be avoided by using fiber without too much increase in the cost or the complexity of the system. The FTX 3G and FRX 3G are already more popular than any previous fiber product we’ve done.”

Safety features include a Class I laser that will automatically switch off if there is no video input or if the laser’s working parameters become out of specification. A warning is also given when the laser is approaching the end of its life. Specially modified laser modules allow the FTX 3G to cope successfully with pathological test pattern signals.

The FTX 3G and FRX 3G modules are housed in the standard Crystal Vision frames (in a choice of four sizes, from 4RU to desk top box) which makes it very easy to transmit signals to or from any of the company’s interface, keying or picture storage modules. The inputs and outputs are accessed by using the RM56 frame rear module with the FTX 3G and the RM55 with the FRX 3G. Control options include board edge switches, an active front panel on the frame, a remote control panel, SNMP or the Statesman PC software.

The FTX 3G and FRX 3G are shipping now and have replaced the FTX HD and FRX HD.

Crystal Vision is currently focussing much of its attention on developing fiber-based products, with the introduction of integrated fiber connectivity for its new 3Gb/s embedded audio and up and down conversion modules.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK, Crystal Vision provides digital keyers, picture storage modules and a full range of digital and analogue interface equipment including converters, synchronizers, distribution amplifiers and audio embedders to the professional broadcasting industry worldwide.

www.crystalvision.tv