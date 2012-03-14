Matt Ivey joins Atomos as president of U.S. subsidiary

Matt Ivey has been named president of the Atomos U.S. subsidiary and is taking responsibility for all North American operations, including logistics, sales, and research and development projects.

Ivey joins Atomos from Grass Valley, where he was a senior product manager for the video server product line. Based in Oregon, Ivey will be responsible for the business development of Atomos’ field recording and conversion equipment in the U.S. production industry. He will work alongside channel sales manager Matthew Stonking.

See Atomos at 2012 NAB Show booth C6647.