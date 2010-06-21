Hybrid to upgrade BFM TV to Virtual Set HD

BFM TV n°1 news channel in France has upgrade the Hybrid Virtual Set to HD. The project has brought BFM TV to change 6 virtual set 3D Krypton to HD as well as the Chroma Keyer Crystal Vision.

BFM TV will air 17 hours a day with Hybrid's HD Virtual set solutions Krypton. The upgrade will continue toward June by an upgrade of Krypton to Krypton 3 adding new features and new user friendly GUI.