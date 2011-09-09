AJA Ki Pro Mini To Support Avid DNxHD Video Codec

AJA’s Highly Portable 10-bit 4:2:2 Flash Disk Recorder to Enable Lens to Post Solution for Avid Edit Workflows

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.F11 (September 9, 2011)—AJA Video Systems streamlined lens to post workflows with the introduction of its Ki Pro family of portable video recorders. The newest product in that family, Ki Pro Mini has been in high demand, facilitating direct camera-to-edit workflows that eliminate the time consuming video encode step. AJA is working jointly with Avid® to build support for the Avid DNxHD® video codec into Ki Pro Mini, enabling further production efficiencies to Avid Media Composer®.

“Video producers and editors are always seeking to ease their workflows and improve the quality of their productions while reducing costs,” said Paul Foeckler, Vice President, Creative Professional Products and Solutions. “With the AJA KiPro Mini supporting Avid’s high quality low bandwidth DNxHD codec, editing can begin more quickly than ever, easing workflows in film, television and live productions. We’re thrilled to continue to work with AJA on innovative solutions for our editorial and post customers..”

“One of the most frequent requests we get from the field is for support of DNxHD in our Ki Pro family of products,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “Avid’s commitment to professional editors has been unwavering for over twenty years, and we’re very excited to bring Ki Pro Mini with DNxHD support as a free upgrade for all Ki Pro Mini owners.”

Ki Pro Mini is available through AJA’s global network of resellers at a US MSRP of $1995. Support for the Avid DNxHD codec will be available Q4 2011 via a free downloadable firmware upgrade. For a complete set of Ki Pro Mini features and technical specifications, please visit www.aja.com.

