Gepco® International Announces Partnership with Pro Tech Marketing

DES PLAINES, ILLINOIS, OCTOBER 3, 2011 — Gepco International and General Cable are pleased to announce the appointment of Pro Tech Marketing to promote Gepco® Brand products in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and West Texas. Already a representative for Shure, QSC and Middle Atlantic Products among others, the Gepco Brand will add to Pro Tech Marketing’s already extensive line card.

“We are happy to be partnering with Gepco and General Cable," said Richard Hansen, CEO of Pro Tech Marketing. “Adding the Gepco® Brand and SheerWire™ line helps with our goal of providing the total package with the highest quality products for our A/V integrators.”

“Pro Tech Marketing is a proven organization with a phenomenal reputation in the markets they serve,” said Brian Lamar, Director of Sales for SheerWire™ by Gepco® Products, General Cable. “We are extremely pleased by this new partnership and are confident our customers will benefit from Pro Tech’s technical experience, high service levels and professional associates.”

Pro Tech Marketing is an independent manufacturer’s representation firm serving the Intermountain West for over 20 years. With a drive to provide superior representation in the form of product expertise and customer support, Pro Tech’s continued success has also been dependent on the partnerships with their exceptional manufacturers and loyal customers.

About Gepco International

Gepco International has been an industry-leading brand of studio, stage and broadcast AV cables and cable assemblies for 30 years. As a complete solutions-based supplier, Gepco also offers value-added service and distribution of connectors, cable management products, patch panels, and wire and cable accessories.

About General Cable

General Cable (NYSE:BGC), a Fortune 500 Company, is a global leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, industrial, and communications markets. In August 2009, Gepco International was acquired by General Cable. For more information about General Cable products, please contact your local sales representative or visit our Web site at www.gepco.com or www.generalcable.com.