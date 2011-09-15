ANTON/BAUER AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS TO ASPIRING CINEMATOGRAPHERS AT MAINE MEDIA WORKSHOPS

ROCKPORT, ME, SEPTEMBER 15, 2011— Anton/Bauer®, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, recently awarded scholarships for two students to each attend one of Maine Media's world-renowned film and video workshops. This is just one of the many ways Anton/Bauer is increasing its commitment to education, helping students and young professionals achieve their professional goals while educating them on the importance of using quality, reliable and professional gear.

As a long-time sponsor and educational partner of Maine Media Workshops (MMW), which help build dynamic educational communities that foster creative vision, craftsmanship and expression in the media arts, Anton/Bauer awarded scholarships to Alyce Ornella and Elizabeth Casinelli, covering the tuition for each student as they attend a one-week digital video production workshop in 2011. By attending specialized seminars, students at Maine Media Workshops are able to broaden their artistic range and creative experiences and strengthen their techniques.

“Anton/Bauer has been impressed by the opportunities Maine Media offers its students for quite some time now and we couldn’t be more pleased to make it possible for both Alyce and Elizabeth to further their careers in production at Maine Media,” says Shin Minowa, vice president, marketing and business development, Anton/Bauer.

Scholarship winner Alyce Ornella, of Harpswell, Maine will be attending the “Documentary Camera” workshop this September. For the past six years Ornella has worked as a mentor at the Spindleworks Art Center in Brunswick, assisting artists with disabilities to help create artwork and projects that incorporate sound and video. In her personal time, Ornella hones her creative practice, working as a documentarian in film, video and audio, so she hopes this course will be an inspiration as she embarks on her latest documentary project.

“I am thrilled to receive this scholarship—I’ve wanted to attend for the past several years but was not able to due to financial constraints,” says Ornella. “Receiving this scholarship is what has finally made it possible. I am looking forward to a week of concentrated time to improve my camera and storytelling skills, working alongside other media makers, which will invariably lead to amazing discussions and experiences. It is incredible having the chance to access all these opportunities at MMW while remaining close to home.”

Elizabeth Casinelli of Brooklyn, NY will take the “Advanced Digital Cinematography” workshop in September. This class helps cinematographers, video professionals and directors of photography explore the creative potential and technical options of the latest digital video cameras, while blending traditional filmmaking techniques with the latest digital technology. Working as a camera assistant in the New York film industry, Casinelli has begun building her resume as a director of photography and looks forward to working with higher-end cameras and a wider array of lighting equipment, which will ultimately give her greater confidence going forward in her career.

“I have wanted to attend Maine Media Workshops for a number of years now, but have never been able to,” says Casinelli. “I am extremely grateful to Anton/Bauer for providing me with this experience—especially as Anton/Bauer batteries are a reliable presence on virtually every film shoot I work on. This course will provide me with training in some of the more complicated technical aspects of digital cinematography and I welcome having my work critiqued by both an accomplished cinematographer as well as my classmates.”

“We have long appreciated Anton/Bauer's commitment to education through their equipment support of our film and multimedia programs,” says Maine Media's Dean and Director of Education, Elizabeth Greenberg. “The new Anton/Bauer Scholarship makes it possible for more filmmakers to attend workshops, whether they are just entering the industry or in need of additional training to keep up with rapidly changing technology.”

For more information about Maine Media Workshops, visit http://www.mainemedia.edu.

For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit http://www.antonbauer.com.

