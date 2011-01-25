CLEAR-COM OPENS NEW OFFICE IN CHINA

BEIJING, CHINA ─ Clear-Com® , a global leader in mission-critical voice communication systems, today announces its establishment of a new office in Beijing, China. The office is located at Room No.518, Tower A, He Qiao Plaza, No.8A, Guanghua Rd, Chaoyang District, Beijing, P.R.China. 100026.

This investment demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment to the Greater China and Asia-Pacific market. Clear-Com relocated from the Vitec China office to its new location effective January 1, 2011. With the addition of this site, the company looks to strengthen its international presence as a global voice communication company with innovative professional intercom products and unparalleled customer support.

“Clear-Com has been serving the greater China region for more than 30 years, and it’s clear to us that the demand for higher quality, better performing and more reliable intercom products from Broadcast and Live Event customers is growing,” says Matt Danilowicz, President and Managing Director of Clear-Com. “The opening of a dedicated Clear-Com office location and strategic hiring of new personnel will further our company’s mission to be the global first choice for professional voice communication solutions.”

The new office will be the central hub for promotional activities and sales support of all Clear-Com products in China as well as provide after-sale technical assistance, shipment coordination and transactions that reinforce the company’s distribution partners in this region.

In addition to the new office location, Clear-Com has hired several key staff members to help support its efforts in the area. Jeffrey Wu has come on board as the Regional Sales Manager to focus on identifying new business opportunities in the Broadcast and Live Performance markets and expanding the business scope to include sectors such as Medical, Offshore, etc.. Joining Wu is Stef Liu as Application Engineer who will provide on-the-ground customer assistance and support, as well as Ferren Hu as Office Manager who will handle the order administration, marketing and other operations in the office. Each comes to Clear-Com with experience in the Broadcast and Live Performance markets so they will be able to draw on this knowledge to bring the best support possible to customers in the region.

Clear-Com offers the most comprehensive and advanced set of partyline, point-to-point matrix, wireless and IP-based intercom systems for live production communications. Today, Clear-Com serves several of China’s most prestigious broadcasters including China Central Television (CCTV), Beijing Television (BTV), Shanghai TV(SMG), Guangxi TV, Hunan TV and Szechuan TV. Clear-Com products were also used for large event productions such as the 2008 Beijing Olympics, 2010 Shanghai World Expo and the GuangZhou Asian games.