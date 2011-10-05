Stereo 3D Production Debut: Award-Winning Dashwood Stereo3D CAT Premiere Events Held in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto

Dashwood Cinema Solutions promotes its new 3D film and video production technology - Stereo3D CAT™ - across the industry’s hottest production hubs

Toronto, Canada –Dashwood Cinema Solutions will launch the commercial version of its award-winning stereoscopic 3D (S3D) production technology – Stereo 3D CAT - at three special events conveniently held in the heart of North America’s leading film and video production hubs; New York (October 14, 2011), Los Angeles (November 2-3) and Toronto (November 10). Recognized for its groundbreaking performance, Stereo3D CAT is a one-of-a-kind monitoring and analysis solution that helps professional stereographers quickly solve spatial disparities that commonly disrupt 3D shoots.

Co-sponsoring the cross-country events is S3D production group, 21st Century 3D. “With the recent proliferation of stereoscopic 3D live action production, we have seen many newcomers charging into the field,” comments Jason Goodman, CEO, 21st Century 3D. “Stereo3D CAT gives experts and novices alike the tools they require to empirically analyze their stereoscopic 3D images and eliminate guesswork in aligning 3D beam splitter rigs like the 21st Century 3D BX3.5. Stereo3D CAT demystifies many of the greatest challenges of shooting 3D, while simultaneously commoditizing the formerly expensive process of digital stereoscopic image analysis and reporting.”

The special launch events give industry professionals an opportunity to examine the brand new stereoscopic 3D technology close-up; and ask questions about various workflow scenarios with lead Stereo3D CAT product designer, Tim Dashwood and S3D production expert Jason Goodman. Space is limited and registration is required.

New York – October 14, 2011

Venue: Manhattan Edit Workshop

Address: 80 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10011

Time: 10:00 to 3:00 – presentations run at the top of the hour

Los Angeles – November 2-3, 2011

Venue: 21st Century 3D

Address: 3450 Cahuenga Blvd W, Los Angeles, CA 90068

Time: 10:00 to 3:00 – presentations run at the top of the hour

Toronto – November 10, 2011

Venue: Dashwood Cinema Solutions

Address: 2 Dennison Road W, Toronto Ontario, Canada M9N 1C1

Time: 10:00 to 3:00 – presentations run at the top of the hour

For registration information, please contact Janice Dolan: janice@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Dashwood Stereo3D CAT

Introduced at NAB 2011, Stereo3D CAT won “Best in Show” for its ability to simplify stereoscopic 3D camera calibration and monitoring. Boasting capabilities seen previously only in higher-end systems, Stereo3D CAT implements unique patent-pending technology to power systems for accurately aligning the geometry and colorimetry of stereoscopic setups, calculating proper interaxial separation for any given parallax depth budget, monitoring parallax and divergence in the scene, compensating for disparities in the image and logging all settings for future reference in production or post-production.

Dashwood Stereo3D CAT Feature Highlights:

• Alignment Tracker™ with iPad® or iPhone® integration for lightning-fast rig alignment*

• Stereo3D Visualizer to calculate dimensions of a scene, render a visual representation of the objects in the scene (including apparent roundness) and warn against settings that may cause viewer discomfort

• Parallax Inspector™, which is a “magnifying glass” to confirm that positive parallax is within specified limits and will not cause divergence of the eyes

• Stereoscopic Scopes including vectorsope, waveform and histogram overlay left and right eyes to aid with alignment of camera exposure, gamma and colorimetry

• Stereoscopic Preview Modes including anaglyph, difference, split, side-by-side, line-by-line, and top/bottom

• Depth Analysis mode to hi-light negative and positive parallax cues in the scene

• Discreet or Muxed stereoscopic input*

• External Output in side-by-side, top/bottom, or interlaced*

• Transmits alignment data to iPad for display in Dashwood 3D chart*

• Support for most third-party I/O video cards that are Mac Compatible*

• Compatible with most Mac Pro and Macbook Pro models*

*See Dashwood Cinema Solutions (www.dashwood3d.com) website for detailed system requirements and recommendations

In addition to Stereo3D CAT, the company offerings include a DSC Labs produced Dashwood 3D Chart for manual rig alignment, or heightened calibration when working with Stereo3D CAT; and Stereo3D Toolbox for 3D mastering in post-production.

About Dashwood Cinema Solutions

A part of the Noise Industries Development Partner Program since 2009, Dashwood Cinema Solutions is an R&D wing of Stereo 3D Unlimited, a Toronto, Ontario, Canada-based production company that specializes in pre-visualization, music videos and film production. Dashwood Cinema Solutions’ mandate is to find solutions to common problems in film production and post-production. Their award-winning flagship product, Stereo3D Toolbox™ is utilized by post-production houses around the world for easy stereoscopic 3D mastering on the Mac platform. For more information about Dashwood Cinema Solutions, please go to www.Dashwood3D.com or www.noiseindustries.com.

Stereo3D CAT™, Stereo3D Toolbox™, Dashwood 3D Chart™, Parallax Inspector™, and Stereo3D Visualizer™ are trademarks of Dashwood Cinema Solutions, a division of 11 Motion Pictures Limited. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

