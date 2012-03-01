DVEO Announces NAB 2012 Product Launches – Including RSS Feed/Logo Inserter, IP Time Delay, Multichannel Streaming Video Monitoring System, and Latest Additions to Popular MultiStreamer Product Family of Real Time Streaming Transcoders

San Diego, California -- March 1, 2012 -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will introduce numerous innovative new products at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show in Las Vegas, April 16-19 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at booth SU2114.

DVEO products at NAB 2012 will include:

1. 200 Channel Enterprise Class Multiblade Transcoder Streaming System – MultiStreamer IP/IP (Brutus)™

2. Compact Multifunction SDI/HD-SDI to IP Transcoder/Streamer – MultiStreamer DIG/IP (micro)™

3. Logo, RSS Feeds, Graphics, CG, and Text Inserter with IP, ASI, or SDI Input/Output -- LogoSerter IP/ASI/SDI™

4. IP Time Delay for 40+ Transport Streams, for IPTV Cloud Based Time Shifting – DelayServer IP™

5. 10-40+ Stream Multi-Window Transport Stream Monitoring and Error Checking System with IP and/or ASI Input – Q Check IP/ASI™

6. Rugged Handheld QAM/DVB-C Digital Signal Level Meter – Probium QAM™

1. 200 Channel Enterprise Class Multiblade Transcoder Streaming System – MultiStreamer IP/IP (Brutus)

DVEO's MultiStreamer™ transcoders support numerous video formats and protocols, and send multiple simultaneous IP streams to iPads, iPhones, CDNs, and remote video capture devices. The enterprise class MultiStreamer IP/IP (Brutus) is a real time, broadcast quality multichannel IP transcoder and/or streamer. Each of the up to ten Brutus modules transcodes up to 6 1080i/p HD streams, 12 720p HD streams, or 20 SD streams from MPEG-2 to H.264, or vice-versa. That's 60 1080i/p HD streams, or 120 720p HD streams, or 200 SD streams, in a 4 RU rack space. The system features IP input and output. Optional inputs include 8VSB, SDI/HD-SDI, DVB-ASI, DVB-S+S2, QAM, DVB-C, and DVB-T. Also available – A two blade 1 RU system that transcodes up to 40 SD streams – the MultiStreamer IP/IP (Brutus 1RU).

2. Compact Multifunction SDI/HD-SDI to IP Transcoder/Streamer – MultiStreamer DIG/IP (micro)

An affordable Linux® based transcoder, encoder, and live streamer, the MultiStreamer DIG/IP (micro) accepts uncompressed SDI or HD-SDI video from cameras, editing systems, or video servers, and supports simultaneous IP input. It encodes the video to multiple H.264/MPEG-4 AVC standard streams, and streams them to set top boxes, content delivery networks (CDNs), and remote video servers, and iPads and iPhones. The IP transport streams can be provided with most industry standard protocols, including UDP, RTP, or IGMP and wrappers such as HLS, RTMP, RTSP, etc. Audio output is AAC, AC-3 pass through, Ogg Vorbis, or MP3 (license required). The system transcodes up to one 1080i or 1080p HD stream plus and 1 720p HD stream at 6 Mbps, and 2 SD streams at 2 Mbps. The micro is less than 10 inches long, making it ideal for streaming events, corporate training, or religious services.

The optional MultiStreamer HDMI/IP™ (micro) supports HDMI input instead of SDI/HD-SDI. Additional component video input is also available as an option. The MultiStreamer DIG/IP is available in several configurations – mini (1 RU), midi, (2 RU), maxi (3 RU), and the Brutus 4 RU and 1 RU blade systems.

3. Logo, RSS Feeds, Graphics, CG, and Text Inserter with IP, ASI, or SDI Input/Output -- LogoSerter IP/ASI/SDI

DVEO's LogoSerter IP/ASI/SDI inserts graphics, logos, CG, RSS feeds, and/or text anywhere on H.264 or MPEG-2 video content with any degree of transparency, on a schedule. Three versions are available – IP input and output, DVB-ASI input and output, or SDI input and output. Graphics, logos, and text can be static, blinking, scrolling, or rotating. Operators can add sidebars and scrolling text for crawling messages, weather bulletins, ads, and emergency alerts. DVEO can also create customized systems to meet customers’ needs. The broadcast quality system enables broadcasters, Telco TV, IPTV, and cable operators to “brand” their video content with images that are not easily removed.

4. IP Time Delay for 40+ Transport Streams, for IPTV Cloud Based Time Shifting – DelayServer IP

Available as a standalone system or as an option for the MultiStreamer and MPEG Gearbox™ systems, the DelayServer IP is a broadcast quality IP to IP gateway and delaying file server. It captures 40+ MPEG-2 or H.264 standard or high definition IP transport streams and plays them back after a delay that is finely adjustable from seconds to hours. Capture and playback can be simultaneous on multiple streams. Users can also adjust the delay times “on the fly”. The system has been tested to be compatible with several major brands of CDN’s. It can also work as a network DVR. Product options include ASI output, additional storage capacity, and unicast to multicast conversion.

5. 10-40+ Stream Multi-Window Transport Stream Monitoring and Error Checking System with IP and/or ASI Input – Q Check IP/ASI

The Q Check IP/ASI is a real time, Core i7 based, multiviewer transport stream monitoring system for viewing, monitoring, and logging errors. It includes error trapping for video freezes, black screens, loss of video, loss of audio, loss of subtitles and audio levels in multi program IP and/or ASI streams (SD/HD, MPEG-2/H.264) with 10 to 40+ services. It features a full transport stream analyzer plus support for audio alarms, SNMP, email alerts, etc. Three ordering options are available for input – IP, ASI, or IP and ASI. Additional inputs include audio, subtitles, teletext (subtitles, newsflash, interrupted, subpages), clocks, and images. The system is ideal for cable head ends.

6. Rugged Handheld QAM/DVB-C Digital Signal Level Meter – Probium QAM

Suitable for digital and analog networks, the rugged Probium QAM™ is a 5 to 870 MHz fast, sensitive spectrum analyzer. It measures signal strength, BER, MER, constellations, etc. Analog signal measurements include amplitude, carrier-to-noise ratio, trunk voltage, TILT measurement, and simultaneous displays of video carrier and audio carrier strength and V/A measurement The compact unit is an ideal cable system QAM analyzer for field or head end RF analysis.

“As always, we are proud to present leading edge products at NAB 2012,“ commented Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. “We’ve developed these systems with a wide variety of options to suit our customers. And we are very open to customizing our products.”

DVEO will also showcase their popular line of DVB Master™ PCIe transmit/receive cards, eYe Grabber™ portable modulators and transport stream generators, and the VidPort SD-HD™ single channel HD/SD-SDI input or output card.

DVEO, DelayServer IP, DVB Master, eYe Grabber, LogoSerter IP/ASI/SDI, MultiStreamer DIG/IP, MultiStreamer HDMI/IP, MultiStreamer IP/IP (Brutus), MPEG Gearbox, MultiStreamer IP/IP (Brutus 1RU), Probium QAM, Q Check IP/ASI, and VidPort SD-HD are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Supplemental Information for Press Release

Suggested Retail Prices:

DelayServer IP: $5,995 U.S.

LogoSerter IP/ASI/SDI: $7,995 U.S.

MultiStreamer DIG/IP (mini): $3,295 U.S.

MultiStreamer HDMI/IP: $3,295 U.S.

Individual MultiStreamer IP/IP (Brutus) Module: $12,500 U.S.

MultiStreamer IP/IP (Brutus)/10 channel System with 10 modules: $125,000 U.S.

Probium QAM: $1,995 U.S.

Q Check IP/IP 10 Channel: $14,995 U.S.

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.

DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815